Asia Pacific Airlines Carried 25.2 Million Int. Passengers in June 2017

Preliminary traffic figures from the Association
of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) for the month of June 2017 show
sustained growth in international air passenger demand, and
continuing robust growth in demand for international air cargo.
In June, the number of international passengers
carried by the region's airlines increased by 4.4% to an aggregate
total of 25.2 million. Reflecting
continued strength in long haul travel markets, demand in revenue
passenger kilometre (RPK) terms grew by 8.1%. Combined with the
7.1% increase in available seat capacity, the average
international passenger load factor edged 0.7 percentage points
higher to 79.4% for the month.
Broad-based increases in new export orders
continued to boost demand for air cargo shipments. Consequently,
the month saw Asian airlines register a firm 10.0% year-on-year
increase in international air cargo demand as measured in freight
tonne kilometres. Offered freight capacity increased by 4.8%,
leading to a 3.1 percentage point increase in the average
international freight load factor to 66.2%.
"During the first half of the year, Asian
airlines carried a combined total of 155 million international
passengers, an increase of 5.5% compared to the same period last
year. Air passenger traffic volumes have been growing steadily,
underpinned by elevated business and consumer confidence levels,"
said Mr.
Andrew Herdman, AAPA Director General. "Global trade activity
has picked up markedly since the middle of last year, with air
freight volumes growing at a robust pace. Overall, Asian airlines
reported a 10.4% increase in international air cargo traffic
volumes during the first half of 2017, supported by an upswing in
export orders for both the leading emerging markets and advanced
economies."
Looking ahead, Mr. Herdman said,
"International air passenger and cargo markets are well positioned
to achieve further growth in the second half of the year, given
signs of ongoing positive momentum in the global economy.
Expanding airline networks and the widespread availability of
competitive airfares will also help to drive further growth in
travel demand. Meanwhile, Asian airlines remain vigilant on
containing costs, with the aim of sustaining a positive earnings
performance in a highly competitive market place."
