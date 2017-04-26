Travelport Appoints Julian Eccles as Vice President - PR and Corporate Communications

|
Travelport has appointed Julian Eccles as Vice President
- PR and Corporate
Communications.
Julian replaces Kate Aldridge who has decided to leave
the company later this year.
Travelport’s CEO Gordon
Wilson, said, “I am delighted Julian will be joining the
Travelport team. His background in promoting rapidly-changing
companies combined with an exceptional breadth of experience will
help us tell our growth and transformation story in even more
compelling ways. I would also like to pay tribute to the fantastic
work done by Kate in her time at Travelport. She has been a major
contributor to the company’s reputation globally and was pivotal
in the communications element of our successful IPO in September
2014.”
Julian’s previous roles
include VP Corporate Communications at the international telecoms
and media company Millicom, and Communications Director positions
at the European broadcaster Sky, the UK Communications regulator Ofcom, The English Football Association as well as Special Adviser
at the UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport.
Julian began his PR
career working at Hill & Knowlton.
