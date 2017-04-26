Travelport Appoints Julian Eccles as Vice President - PR and Corporate Communications

Travelport has appointed Julian Eccles as Vice President - PR and Corporate Communications. Julian replaces Kate Aldridge who has decided to leave the company later this year. Travelport’s CEO Gordon Wilson, said, “I am delighted Julian will be joining the Travelport team. His background in promoting rapidly-changing companies combined with an exceptional breadth of experience will help us tell our growth and transformation story in even more compelling ways. I would also like to pay tribute to the fantastic work done by Kate in her time at Travelport. She has been a major contributor to the company’s reputation globally and was pivotal in the communications element of our successful IPO in September 2014.” Julian’s previous roles include VP Corporate Communications at the international telecoms and media company Millicom, and Communications Director positions at the European broadcaster Sky, the UK Communications regulator Ofcom, The English Football Association as well as Special Adviser at the UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport. Julian began his PR career working at Hill & Knowlton. See other recent news regarding: Travelport, Vice President, PR, VP, Communications.