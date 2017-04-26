Mövenpick Signs First Resort in Maldives

Mövenpick has signed an agreement to manage its first resort in Maldives.

The Mövenpick Resort & Spa Kuredhivaru Maldives will be situated on the remote Kuredhivaru Island in Noonu Atoll, and will feature 33 Beach Villas and 72 Over Water Villas.

The resort is scheduled to open during the second quarter of 2018.

“It’s no secret that the Maldives is a much sought after holiday destination that is still increasing in popularity and our spectacular resort represents a significant entry for Mövenpick into this world-renowned island hideaway,” said Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President Asia, Andrew Langdon. “We look forward to introduce our guests of Mövenpick Resort & Spa Kuredhivaru Maldives to Mövenpick’s signature style, hospitality and service once it opens in 2018.”

Rich in marine life and excellent diving opportunities, the waters surrounding the resort will play an integral role in its appeal through a variety of above and underwater experiences. The resort will feature a comprehensive dive centre, beach sports activity centre, exclusive guest-only superyacht, as well as a small scale marine research centre and private marina.

The first Marine National Park (MNP) in the Maldives, which consists of a group of nine uninhabited islands commonly known as Edu Faru, is approximately 15 minutes from the resort via speedboat, while the popular Christmas Tree Rock and Orimas Thila dive sites are also an easy boat ride away.

The new resort will offer five unique dining venues. Among these are a welcoming all-day dining restaurant, a speciality restaurant with sunset views, a seafood restaurant, a grill bar and private dining room for special occasions.

Wellness and recreational facilities will include a spa with 14 private treatment rooms, a tranquil yoga pavilion, a state of the art gym, water sports centre, volleyball and tennis courts. The resort will also have a business centre, library and retail boutique.



