Mövenpick Signs First Resort in Maldives

|
Mövenpick has signed an agreement to
manage its first resort in Maldives.
The Mövenpick
Resort & Spa Kuredhivaru Maldives will be situated on the remote Kuredhivaru Island in Noonu Atoll, and
will feature 33 Beach Villas and 72 Over Water Villas.
The resort is scheduled to open during
the second quarter of 2018.
“It’s no secret that the
Maldives is a much sought after holiday destination that is still
increasing in popularity and our spectacular resort represents a
significant entry for Mövenpick into this world-renowned island
hideaway,” said Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice
President Asia, Andrew Langdon. “We look forward to introduce our
guests of Mövenpick Resort & Spa Kuredhivaru Maldives to
Mövenpick’s signature style, hospitality and service once it opens
in 2018.”
Rich in marine life and excellent diving
opportunities, the waters surrounding the resort will play an
integral role in its appeal through a variety of above and
underwater experiences. The resort will feature a comprehensive
dive centre, beach sports activity centre, exclusive guest-only
superyacht, as well as a small scale marine research centre and
private marina.
The first Marine National Park (MNP) in the
Maldives, which consists of a group of nine uninhabited islands
commonly known as Edu Faru, is approximately 15 minutes from the
resort via speedboat, while the popular Christmas Tree Rock and Orimas
Thila dive sites are also an easy boat ride away.
The new resort will offer five unique dining venues.
Among these are a welcoming all-day dining restaurant, a speciality restaurant with sunset views, a seafood restaurant, a
grill bar and private dining room for special occasions.
Wellness and recreational facilities will include a
spa with 14 private treatment rooms, a tranquil yoga pavilion, a state of the art gym, water
sports centre, volleyball and tennis courts. The resort will also
have a business centre, library and retail boutique.
See other recent
news regarding:
Movenpick,
Maldives.