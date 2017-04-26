Rockwell Collins Launches Web-Based ARINC Flight Data Display

|
In an on-going effort to meet the increased
demand for enhanced flight tracking capabilities, Rockwell Collins
has launched the web-based ARINC Flight Data Display, a new situational awareness display that provides a simple and
clear visual representation of an entire fleet.
The new display,
launching with Royal Jordanian Airlines and available for carriers
globally, ensures key flight information is available to support
airline operational decision making.
“We fly extensively
across desert and oceanic routes, so we needed a solution that
would enable us to track our aircraft with global coverage,” said
Royal Jordanian’s President/CEO Captain Suleiman Obeidat. “We are
implementing the ARINC Flight Data Display and ARINC MultiLinkSM
to enable us to cost effectively track our fleet wherever we fly.”
The ARINC Flight Data Display uses ARINC MultiLink as its
primary aircraft tracking data source, and can also integrate
third-party and airline proprietary data. The web-based Flight
Data Display can be used as a standalone service or integrated
with Rockwell Collins flight operations tools, ARINC Hermes and
ARINC OpCenter.
“Flight tracking continues to be an
important topic in the aviation industry, particularly in light of
the upcoming 2018 ICAO mandate,” said Yun Chong, vice president,
Commercial Aviation and Network Services for Rockwell Collins.
“The combination of the ARINC MultiLink data feed and our new
Flight Data Display enables carriers to accurately, efficiently
and cost-effectively meet flight tracking requirements ahead of
the mandate.”
With the ARINC Flight Data Display, aircraft
locations are displayed on a user interface that identifies any
gaps in position reporting. A range of alerts are available for
events such as “mute” aircraft or flight plan deviations to ensure
any potential issues are quickly resolved. The ARINC Flight Data
Display with the MultiLink data feed supports ICAO’s minimum
requirements of less than 15-minute regular reporting in
oceanic/remote airspace.
ARINC Flight Data Display also
incorporates weather layers specifically for airlines and the
aviation industry. The weather layers are updated every ten
minutes or less, allowing carriers to predict enroute weather
conditions as well as at the destination airport, helping to avoid
costly redirects, canceled flights and misallocation of ground
handling.
