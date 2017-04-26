TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 26 April 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Rockwell Collins Launches Web-Based ARINC Flight Data Display

In an on-going effort to meet the increased demand for enhanced flight tracking capabilities, Rockwell Collins has launched the web-based ARINC Flight Data Display, a new situational awareness display that provides a simple and clear visual representation of an entire fleet.

 The new display, launching with Royal Jordanian Airlines and available for carriers globally, ensures key flight information is available to support airline operational decision making.

“We fly extensively across desert and oceanic routes, so we needed a solution that would enable us to track our aircraft with global coverage,” said Royal Jordanian’s President/CEO Captain Suleiman Obeidat. “We are implementing the ARINC Flight Data Display and ARINC MultiLinkSM to enable us to cost effectively track our fleet wherever we fly.”

ARINC Flight Data Display.

The ARINC Flight Data Display uses ARINC MultiLink as its primary aircraft tracking data source, and can also integrate third-party and airline proprietary data. The web-based Flight Data Display can be used as a standalone service or integrated with Rockwell Collins flight operations tools, ARINC Hermes and ARINC OpCenter.

“Flight tracking continues to be an important topic in the aviation industry, particularly in light of the upcoming 2018 ICAO mandate,” said Yun Chong, vice president, Commercial Aviation and Network Services for Rockwell Collins. “The combination of the ARINC MultiLink data feed and our new Flight Data Display enables carriers to accurately, efficiently and cost-effectively meet flight tracking requirements ahead of the mandate.”

With the ARINC Flight Data Display, aircraft locations are displayed on a user interface that identifies any gaps in position reporting. A range of alerts are available for events such as “mute” aircraft or flight plan deviations to ensure any potential issues are quickly resolved. The ARINC Flight Data Display with the MultiLink data feed supports ICAO’s minimum requirements of less than 15-minute regular reporting in oceanic/remote airspace.

ARINC Flight Data Display also incorporates weather layers specifically for airlines and the aviation industry. The weather layers are updated every ten minutes or less, allowing carriers to predict enroute weather conditions as well as at the destination airport, helping to avoid costly redirects, canceled flights and misallocation of ground handling.

See other recent news regarding: Rockwell Collins, ARINC, Royal Jordanian, Tracking.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com