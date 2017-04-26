Etihad Aviation Appoints Robin Kamark as CEO - Airline Equity Partners

Etihad Aviation has appointed Robin Kamark as Chief Executive Officer, Airline Equity Partners. Mr. Kamark will be responsible for leading and developing the group’s minority equity investment strategy, which includes stakes in airberlin, Alitalia, Jet Airways, Air Serbia, Air Seychelles, Etihad Regional and Virgin Australia. Reporting to the Group President and CEO, Robin Kamark takes over from Bruno Matheu, who has held the role since May 2016, and is leaving for personal reasons. Mr. Kamark is a 17-year veteran of the airline industry, rising through a range of strategy, commercial and general manager roles at SAS Group to become Chief Commercial Officer. For the last five years, he has been Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Storebrand ASA, a leading Nordic financial services business. H.E. Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of the Etihad Aviation Group, said, “Etihad Aviation Group continues to invest in world-class talent at the most senior level, building our executive team to lead the business into the next stage of its development. Robin is a well-respected leader in global aviation, with wide-ranging experience at SAS Group. He performed important roles in the restructuring of that airline and has broadened his experience more recently in financial services. Our equity partner strategy continues to be an important element of our business model, and Robin will drive the strategy by adjusting and progressing our approach. We would like to thank Bruno for his sterling efforts over the last two and half years, as we have built and consolidated our equity partner approach.” Mr. Kamark will lead strategic developments to optimise business performance, revenues and cost synergies between Etihad Airways and its equity partners across the world. He will also provide strategic leadership for airline partners where Etihad Airways has management responsibility. Mr. Kamark holds Bachelor and Master of Business Administration qualifications from the Norwegian School of Management. He began his career in finance roles in the manufacturing sector, following his military service, before joining SAS in 1995. Mr. Kamark will take up his new position in October 2017. Kevin Knight, Group Strategy and Planning Officer, will also work with Bruno Matheu to provide continuity across Airline Equity Partners as the group manages the transition over the coming months. Mr. Kamark will become one of the five key business unit executives within the Etihad Aviation Group, joining Peter Baumgartner, CEO of Etihad Airways; Jeff Wilkinson, CEO of Etihad Airways Engineering; and Chris Youlten, Managing Director of Airport Services. Hala, the company’s destination marketing and global loyalty unit, will announce a permanent CEO shortly. The EAG Board is currently involved in a search for a new Group CEO after long-serving President and CEO James Hogan announced that he would step down from the company later this year.

