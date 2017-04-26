Etihad Aviation Appoints Robin Kamark as CEO - Airline Equity Partners

|
Etihad Aviation has
appointed Robin Kamark as Chief Executive Officer, Airline
Equity Partners.
Mr. Kamark will be responsible for leading and
developing the group’s minority equity investment strategy, which
includes stakes in airberlin, Alitalia, Jet Airways, Air Serbia,
Air Seychelles, Etihad Regional and Virgin Australia.
Reporting
to the Group President and CEO, Robin Kamark takes over from Bruno
Matheu, who has held the role since May 2016, and is leaving for
personal reasons.
Mr. Kamark is a 17-year veteran of the
airline industry, rising through a range of strategy, commercial
and general manager roles at SAS Group to become Chief Commercial
Officer. For the last five years, he has been Executive Vice
President and Chief Commercial Officer of Storebrand ASA, a
leading Nordic financial services business.
H.E. Mohamed
Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of the Etihad
Aviation Group, said, “Etihad Aviation Group continues to invest
in world-class talent at the most senior level, building our
executive team to lead the business into the next stage of its
development. Robin is a well-respected leader in global
aviation, with wide-ranging experience at SAS Group. He performed
important roles in the restructuring of that airline and has
broadened his experience more recently in financial services. Our equity partner strategy continues to be an important element
of our business model, and Robin will drive the strategy by adjusting and progressing our approach. We would like to thank
Bruno for his sterling efforts over the last two and half years,
as we have built and consolidated our equity partner approach.”
Mr. Kamark will lead strategic developments to optimise business
performance, revenues and cost synergies between Etihad Airways
and its equity partners across the world. He will also provide
strategic leadership for airline partners where Etihad Airways has
management responsibility.
Mr. Kamark holds Bachelor and Master
of Business Administration qualifications from the Norwegian
School of Management. He began his career in finance roles in the
manufacturing sector, following his military service, before
joining SAS in 1995.
Mr. Kamark will take up
his new position in October 2017.
Kevin Knight,
Group Strategy and Planning Officer, will also work with Bruno
Matheu to provide continuity across Airline Equity Partners as the
group manages the transition over the coming months.
Mr. Kamark
will become one of the five key business unit executives within
the Etihad Aviation Group, joining Peter Baumgartner, CEO of
Etihad Airways; Jeff Wilkinson, CEO of Etihad Airways Engineering;
and Chris Youlten, Managing Director of Airport Services. Hala,
the company’s destination marketing and global loyalty unit, will
announce a permanent CEO shortly.
The EAG Board is currently
involved in a search for a new Group CEO after long-serving President
and CEO James Hogan announced that he would step down from the
company later this year.
See other recent
news regarding:
Etihad,
CEO.