Etihad Airways to Operate Year-Round Airbus A380 Flights to Paris, France

Etihad Airways has confirmed that its Airbus A380 flights to Paris, France, scheduled to launch in July 2017, will become year-round effective 25 March 2018.

The airline’s popular A380 will initially be deployed on one of the twice-daily Abu Dhabi – Paris flights during the peak summer period between 1 July and 28 October.

Seasonal adjustments will see the aircraft returning to the route from 15 December to 15 February, before becoming a permanent year-round deployment six weeks later.

With the aircraft upgrade from a 328-seat Boeing 777-300ER, Paris will join London, New York and Sydney as long-haul destinations served by the A380.

The increased capacity on the airline’s flagship product serving one of Europe’s most popular destinations will benefit travellers to and from Abu Dhabi, and popular connecting cities across Asia and Australia.

Etihad Airways’ A380 features a total capacity of 496 seats – up to two guests in The Residence – a three-room suite, nine First Apartments, 70 Business Studios and 415 Economy Smart Seats.



