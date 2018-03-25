Etihad Airways to Operate Year-Round Airbus A380 Flights to Paris, France

|
Etihad Airways has confirmed that its Airbus A380 flights
to Paris, France, scheduled to launch in
July 2017, will become year-round effective 25 March 2018.
The airline’s
popular A380 will initially
be deployed on one of the twice-daily Abu Dhabi – Paris flights
during the peak summer period between 1 July and 28 October.
Seasonal adjustments will see the aircraft returning to the route
from 15 December to 15 February, before becoming a permanent
year-round deployment six weeks later.
With the aircraft upgrade from a 328-seat Boeing
777-300ER, Paris will join London, New York and Sydney as
long-haul destinations served by the A380.
The increased capacity on the airline’s flagship product
serving one of Europe’s most popular destinations will benefit
travellers to and from Abu Dhabi, and popular connecting cities
across Asia and Australia.
Etihad Airways’ A380 features a total capacity
of 496 seats – up to two guests in
The Residence –
a three-room suite, nine First
Apartments, 70 Business Studios and 415 Economy Smart Seats.
See other recent
news regarding:
Etihad Airways,
Airbus,
A380,
Paris,
France.