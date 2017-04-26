Ascott Opens Citadines Royal Bay Makassar in Indonesia

Ascott has opened its first property in Makassar, Indonesia. The 186-unit Citadines Royal Bay Makassar, Ascott’s eighth operational property in Indonesia, is a 30-minute drive from the Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport. Residents can choose from studio apartments to studio executive suites and studio premier suites. Guests can also unwind at the swimming pool, residents’ lounge or all-day dining restaurant. And for those who love the tranquility of nature, a day trip out to explore the pristine Bira Beach or Malino Highlands is highly recommended. To celebrate the opening of Citadines Royal Bay Makassar, guests can enjoy special promotional rates from IDR 500,000++ per night from now to 30 September 2017. Special rates are also available for a week and month-long stays. Mr Kenneth Rogers, Ascott’s Regional General Manager for Indonesia and Australia, said, “A popular tourist destination and business hub for meetings and conferences, Makassar is one of the top 10 provinces in Indonesia with the highest economic growth. Corporate travellers will appreciate the prime location of Citadines Royal Bay Makassar in the city centre as well as the business-friendly amenities such as meeting rooms and a business centre. Tourists visiting Makassar will also be spoilt for choice with the famous Losari Beach just a few minutes’ walk away and various shopping centres close to the serviced residence.” In Indonesia, Ascott currently manages Ascott Jakarta, Somerset Berlian, Somerset Grand Citra, Ascott Kuningan and Citadines Rasuna in Jakarta, Ascott Waterplace Surabaya as well as Citadines Kuta Beach Bali. The company has plans to open five more serviced residences from this year to 2019 in Jakarta and cities such as Bandung and Yogyakarta as well as Karawang regency. See also: Ascott’s Brands and Expansion Plans for Philippines and Thailand - HD Video Interview as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: Ascott, Makassar, Indonesia, Citadines.