Ascott Opens Citadines Royal Bay Makassar in Indonesia

|
Ascott has opened its first property in
Makassar, Indonesia.
The 186-unit Citadines Royal Bay Makassar,
Ascott’s eighth operational property in Indonesia, is a 30-minute
drive from the Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport.
Residents can choose from studio apartments to
studio executive suites and studio premier suites.
Guests can also unwind
at the swimming pool, residents’ lounge or all-day dining
restaurant. And for those who love the tranquility of nature, a day trip out to explore the pristine Bira Beach or
Malino Highlands is highly recommended.
To celebrate the opening of
Citadines Royal Bay Makassar, guests can enjoy special promotional
rates from IDR 500,000++ per night from now to 30 September 2017.
Special rates are also available for a week and month-long
stays.
Mr Kenneth Rogers, Ascott’s Regional General
Manager for Indonesia and Australia, said, “A
popular tourist destination and business hub for meetings and
conferences, Makassar is one of the top 10 provinces in Indonesia
with the highest economic growth. Corporate travellers will
appreciate the prime location of Citadines Royal Bay Makassar in
the city centre as well as the business-friendly amenities such as
meeting rooms and a business centre. Tourists visiting Makassar
will also be spoilt for choice with the famous Losari Beach just a
few minutes’ walk away and various shopping centres close to the
serviced residence.”
In Indonesia, Ascott currently manages Ascott Jakarta,
Somerset Berlian, Somerset Grand Citra, Ascott Kuningan and
Citadines Rasuna in Jakarta, Ascott Waterplace Surabaya as well as
Citadines Kuta Beach Bali. The company has plans to open five more serviced
residences from this year to 2019 in Jakarta and cities such
as Bandung and Yogyakarta as well as Karawang regency.
See also:
Ascott’s Brands and Expansion Plans for Philippines and Thailand -
HD Video Interview as well as other
HD Videos
and
Podcasts.
See other recent
news regarding:
Ascott,
Makassar,
Indonesia,
Citadines.