Second Boeing T-X Aircraft Begins Test Flights

|
Boeing and partner Saab have completed the first
flight of their second production-ready T-X aircraft, which is
identical to the first and designed specifically for the U.S. Air
Force advanced pilot training requirement.
During the one-hour flight, lead T-X Test Pilot
Steve Schmidt and Boeing Test Pilot for Air Force Programs Matt
Giese validated key aspects of the aircraft and further
demonstrated the low-risk and performance of the design, proving
its repeatability in manufacturing.
“The jet handled exactly like the first aircraft
and the simulator, meeting all expectations,” said Giese. “The
front and back cockpits work together seamlessly and the handling
is superior. It’s the perfect aircraft for training future
generations of combat pilots.”
Both pilots trained for the flight using the
complete Boeing T-X system, which includes ground-based training
and simulation.
“Our successful flight test program is a
testament to the fact that our offering is the right choice for
the U.S. Air Force,” said Schmidt. “This aircraft was built to Air
Force requirements and designed to fulfill the Air Education and
Training Command mission.”
The Boeing T-X aircraft has one engine, twin
tails, stadium seating, and an advanced cockpit with embedded
training. The all-new, purpose-built design offers flexibility to
evolve as technology, missions, and training needs change.
Boeing and Saab revealed their design in
September 2016 and flew the first aircraft last December.
T-X will replace the Air Force’s aging T-38
aircraft. Initial operating capability is planned for 2024.
