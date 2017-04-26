Asiana Airlines Takes Delivery of First Airbus A350-900

Asiana Airlines has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350-900, becoming the 12th airline to operate the widebody airliner.

Asiana’s A350-900 is configured with a three-class layout with a total of 311 seats, comprising 28 in Business Smartium, convertible to fully flat beds, 36 in Economy Smartium and 247 in the main cabin.

Altogether Asiana has ordered 30 A350s and will initially operate the aircraft on flights within Asia.

From the third quarter of 2017, the carrier will deploy the aircraft on premier long haul routes to Europe and the US, beginning with services from Seoul to London and San Francisco.

The A350 XWB are powered by new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines.

To date, Airbus has recorded a total of 821 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 44 customers worldwide.



See other recent news regarding: Asiana Airlines, Airbus, A350, South Korea, San Francisco, London.