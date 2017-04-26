Asiana Airlines Takes Delivery of First Airbus A350-900

|
Asiana Airlines has taken delivery of its first
Airbus A350-900, becoming the 12th airline to operate the widebody
airliner.
Asiana’s A350-900 is configured with a
three-class layout with a total of 311 seats, comprising 28 in
Business Smartium, convertible to fully flat beds, 36 in Economy
Smartium and 247 in the main cabin.
Altogether Asiana has ordered 30 A350s and will
initially operate the aircraft on flights within Asia.
From the
third quarter of 2017, the carrier will deploy the aircraft on
premier long haul routes to Europe and the US, beginning with
services from Seoul to London and San Francisco.
The A350
XWB are powered by new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines.
To date, Airbus has recorded a total of 821 firm
orders for the A350 XWB from 44 customers worldwide.
