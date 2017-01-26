TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 26 January 2017
Wyndham Opens Tryp Hotel in Yangon, Myanmar

Wyndham has expanded its Tryp brand to Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, with the opening of a new-construction hotel in Yangon, Myanmar.

The 60-room Tryp Yangon is Wyndham’s inaugural hotel to open in the country.

Tryp Yangon is located in the heart of Yangon’s Mayangone Township less than five minutes from Myanmar Plaza, which offers upscale retail and dining options, and is a short stroll from many of the city's glittering golden temples, including the majestic 34-meter-high Kabar Aye Pagoda and the vast Inya Lake.

Bed at Tryp Yangon in Myanmar (Burma)

“Myanmar is quickly becoming a must-see destination for international travellers with nearly eight million arrivals in 2015 thanks to an influx of foreign investment and Yangon’s expanded international airport,” said Mr Barry Robinson, President and Managing Director of Wyndham Hotel Group South East Asia and Pacific Rim. “The country’s travel and tourism sector is primed to spike even higher as people seek out new business opportunities, setting the stage for increased hotel demand in Yangon. Tryp by Wyndham’s unique urban flair will help visitors uncover the side of Yangon not in guidebooks, putting the city in a new light for visitors who want to experience it like a local.”

Tryp Yangon features a restaurant and a lounge bar for evening cocktails as well as free Wi-Fi for guests to stay connected.

The hotel is operating under a franchise agreement with developer Dragon Mountain Holding Co. Ltd. and is managed by Kosmopolitan Hospitality, a hotel management company headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Mr Glenn DeSouza, Chief Executive Officer of Kosmopolitan Hospitality, said, “The opening of Tryp Yangon will invigorate Yangon’s hospitality landscape with its edgy concept and high speed internet connectivity. Along with the exceptional service expected from one of the world’s most renowned international brands, the hotel is poised to be a favourite among regional and international travellers.”

Wyndham Hotel Group plans to expand the Tryp by Wyndham brand to other key Asia Pacific destinations within the next 12 months. The brand currently has more than 110 hotels globally, each curating a unique experience that reflects its location.

