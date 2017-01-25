Expansion Plans of Travelodge Hotels Asia -
HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman
[HD video and podcast
below] Travelodge Hotels (Asia) is embarking on a major
expansion within Asia Pacific.
To show its intent, the first
Travelodge hotel to open in the region is located in one of the
most sought after hotel destinations in the world - Hong Kong.
In
this most amazing and vibrant of cities, Travelodge has signed not just
one
property, but already has a second and is looking for even more,
making many other hotel companies green with envy!
In this exclusive HD video interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman
of Travelodge Hotels (Asia), we discuss this expansion in more
detail.
We talk about what the first hotel means
to Travelodge Hotels Asia, what
relationship they have with Absolute Hotel Services, where the
second hotel in Hong Kong will be located, and what targets they
have for the region by end-2020.
We talk about the brand as a
whole, what it means and what signature services guests can expect,
and Mr. Burt tells us whether most of their properties will
operate
under franchise or management agreements, and how many of the
hotels will be new-build vs-rebrands.
We also talk about sub-brands and you will
learn that Travelodge already has plans to launch a sub-brand, a
"Lite" version of its current hotel model.
You will learn more about this new brand, its targets, markets,
how it will position itself and when and where the first hotel
under this brand will open. All this and much, much more in the
video below.