Expansion Plans of Travelodge Hotels Asia - HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman

[HD video and podcast below] Travelodge Hotels (Asia) is embarking on a major expansion within Asia Pacific. To show its intent, the first Travelodge hotel to open in the region is located in one of the most sought after hotel destinations in the world - Hong Kong. In this most amazing and vibrant of cities, Travelodge has signed not just one property, but already has a second and is looking for even more, making many other hotel companies green with envy! In this exclusive HD video interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman of Travelodge Hotels (Asia), we discuss this expansion in more detail. We talk about what the first hotel means to Travelodge Hotels Asia, what relationship they have with Absolute Hotel Services, where the second hotel in Hong Kong will be located, and what targets they have for the region by end-2020. We talk about the brand as a whole, what it means and what signature services guests can expect, and Mr. Burt tells us whether most of their properties will operate under franchise or management agreements, and how many of the hotels will be new-build vs-rebrands. We also talk about sub-brands and you will learn that Travelodge already has plans to launch a sub-brand, a "Lite" version of its current hotel model. You will learn more about this new brand, its targets, markets, how it will position itself and when and where the first hotel under this brand will open. All this and much, much more in the video below. Expansion Plans of Travelodge Hotels Asia