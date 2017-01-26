JAL Adopts Honeywell’s GoDirect Fuel Efficiency Software

|
Honeywell has been selected by Japan
Airlines to provide its fuel-management service to help decrease
fuel consumption and costs.
The deployment of Honeywell’s GoDirect
Fuel Efficiency software, a part of the Honeywell GoDirect Flight
Services family of Connected Aircraft offerings, will equip Japan
Airlines with tools and data to monitor current fuel
consumption and identify opportunities for fuel savings.
Honeywell’s GoDirect Fuel Efficiency software analyzes data from
more than 100 reports that integrates with existing airline
systems through a user-friendly data interface. The solution
offers fuel-savings recommendations, which airlines can quickly
deploy into existing or customized analytics reports and
dashboards.
“Typically, fuel
consumption accounts for as much as 20 to 40% of an
airline’s operating costs, and existing users of our GoDirect Fuel
Efficiency software have reported fuel savings of more than 2% annually,” said Jason Wissink, senior sales director,
Connectivity Services, Honeywell Aerospace. “By gathering data
from various sources and providing an analysis at every phase of
flight, the GoDirect Fuel Efficiency software ensures that Japan
Airlines can achieve fuel-efficiency target values and significantly reduce operational costs.”
Finnair, Etihad
Airways and Turkish Airlines are among other recent airlines to
adopt Honeywell’s innovative software package to manage their
fuel-efficiency programs.
