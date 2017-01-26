JAL Adopts Honeywell’s GoDirect Fuel Efficiency Software

Honeywell has been selected by Japan Airlines to provide its fuel-management service to help decrease fuel consumption and costs.

The deployment of Honeywell’s GoDirect Fuel Efficiency software, a part of the Honeywell GoDirect Flight Services family of Connected Aircraft offerings, will equip Japan Airlines with tools and data to monitor current fuel consumption and identify opportunities for fuel savings.

Honeywell’s GoDirect Fuel Efficiency software analyzes data from more than 100 reports that integrates with existing airline systems through a user-friendly data interface. The solution offers fuel-savings recommendations, which airlines can quickly deploy into existing or customized analytics reports and dashboards.

“Typically, fuel consumption accounts for as much as 20 to 40% of an airline’s operating costs, and existing users of our GoDirect Fuel Efficiency software have reported fuel savings of more than 2% annually,” said Jason Wissink, senior sales director, Connectivity Services, Honeywell Aerospace. “By gathering data from various sources and providing an analysis at every phase of flight, the GoDirect Fuel Efficiency software ensures that Japan Airlines can achieve fuel-efficiency target values and significantly reduce operational costs.”

Finnair, Etihad Airways and Turkish Airlines are among other recent airlines to adopt Honeywell’s innovative software package to manage their fuel-efficiency programs.



See other recent news regarding: Honeywell, Fuel, JAL, Japan Airlines, Japan.