Thu, 26 January 2017
Frasers Hospitality to Open Fourth Jakarta Property in Q3 2017

Frasers Hospitality has signed a deal to open a Fraser Suites in Kuningan, Jakarta in Q3 2017.

 The Fraser Suites Kuningan will be the group’s fourth property launched, with another five in the pipeline, bringing its Jakarta portfolio to a total of nine by 2019.

 Fraser Suites Kuningan is part of the prestigious Ciputra World 2 Jakarta, an iconic mixed-use development in the heart of Jakarta's Golden Triangle.

The 210-unit serviced residence means Frasers Hospitality Group is on track to meet its target of exceeding 1,500 units in Jakarta by 2019. The group commenced operations in Jakarta with the opening of Fraser Residence Sudirman in 2011. This was followed by the recent openings of Fraser Residence Menteng in 2014 and Fraser Place Setiabudi in 2016, which have all been enjoying steady occupancy rates exceeding 75%.

Fraser Suites Kuningan (artist impression)

 “The government has also made significant strides in reforming the business environment and Indonesia now ranks among the top 10 improvers in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2017: Equal Opportunity for All Report. These developments will further increase foreign investments in the country and our strategic expansion in Jakarta will cater to rising demand for quality accommodation by corporate and leisure travellers,” said Mr Choe Peng Sum, Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Hospitality Group. “With a strong estimated growth rate of 5.3% for 2017, Indonesia continues to be of strategic significance to the group's global plans and we seek to further expand across key regions and secondary cities in the country such as Bali, Bandung, Medan, Surabaya and Yogyakarta.”

Situated within Ciputra World 2 Jakarta, a distinctive new Jakarta landmark designed by award-winning SCDA Architects, Fraser Suites Kuningan is a Gold-Standard serviced residence standing at 31 floors set in one of the capital city’s most vibrant and dynamic areas.

Located in Jalan Profesor Dokter Satrio, an emerging financial, shopping and art district, it offers easy access to the Mega Kuningan Business District and is also in close proximity to major developments including Ciputra World, ITC Kuningan and Kuningan City.

Fraser Suites Kuningan will offer a diverse selection of studio, one, two and three-bedroom serviced apartments in the heart of the vibrant capital city, catering to the growing demand for both short and long-term stays of business and leisure travellers.

The property will feature meeting and conference facilities, a 24-hour private lobby, spa facilities, a swimming pool, tennis court, private library, as well as a bar and lounge. 

