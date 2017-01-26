Frasers Hospitality to Open Fourth Jakarta Property in Q3 2017

|
Frasers Hospitality has signed a deal to open a
Fraser Suites in Kuningan, Jakarta in Q3 2017.
The Fraser Suites Kuningan will be the
group’s fourth property launched, with another five in the
pipeline, bringing its Jakarta portfolio to a total of nine by
2019.
Fraser Suites Kuningan is part of the
prestigious Ciputra World 2 Jakarta, an iconic mixed-use
development in the heart of Jakarta's Golden Triangle.
The 210-unit serviced residence means
Frasers Hospitality Group is on track to meet its target of
exceeding 1,500 units in Jakarta by 2019. The group commenced
operations in Jakarta with the opening of Fraser Residence
Sudirman in 2011. This was followed by the recent openings of
Fraser Residence Menteng in 2014 and Fraser Place Setiabudi in
2016, which have all been enjoying steady occupancy rates
exceeding 75%.
“The government has also made significant strides
in reforming the business environment and Indonesia now ranks
among the top 10 improvers in the World Bank’s Doing Business
2017: Equal Opportunity for All Report. These developments will
further increase foreign investments in the country and our
strategic expansion in Jakarta will cater to rising demand for
quality accommodation by corporate and leisure travellers,” said Mr Choe Peng
Sum, Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Hospitality Group. “With a strong estimated growth rate of 5.3% for
2017, Indonesia continues to be of strategic significance to the
group's global plans and we seek to further expand across key
regions and secondary cities in the country such as Bali, Bandung,
Medan, Surabaya and Yogyakarta.”
Situated within Ciputra World 2 Jakarta, a distinctive new
Jakarta landmark designed by award-winning SCDA Architects, Fraser
Suites Kuningan is a Gold-Standard serviced residence standing at
31 floors set in one of the capital city’s most vibrant and
dynamic areas.
Located in Jalan Profesor Dokter
Satrio, an emerging financial, shopping and art district, it
offers easy access to the Mega Kuningan Business District and is
also in close proximity to major developments including Ciputra
World, ITC Kuningan and Kuningan City.
Fraser Suites Kuningan will offer a diverse
selection of studio, one, two and three-bedroom serviced
apartments in the heart of the vibrant capital city, catering to
the growing demand for both short and long-term stays of business
and leisure travellers.
The property will feature meeting and conference
facilities, a 24-hour private lobby, spa facilities, a swimming
pool, tennis court, private library, as well as a bar and lounge.
