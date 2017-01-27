Finnair to Trial Alipay on Flights Between Helsinki and Shanghai

|
Finnair will trial Alipay, the world´s largest
online payment platform, onboard flights between Helsinki and Shanghai
from 27
January 2017.
Finnair has partnered with Finland´s leading
e-payment platform ePassi to offer Alipay as an official payment
method onboard flights connecting the two cities.
In
addition, the Finnair lounge in the non-Schengen area at Helsinki
Airport will also accept Alipay.
Customers will be able to make
payments for inflight purchases such as tax free items or buy
themselves an Economy Comfort seat through the app by scanning a
QR code.
Alipay will
first be made available for a month on a trial basis. Finnair has
said that decisions on future rollouts will be made after the trial period.
“Taking advantage of the opportunities provided by
digitalization is an integral part of Finnair's accelerated growth
strategy,” said Katri Harra-Salonen, Finnair's Chief Digital
Officer. “The introduction of Alipay onboard is part of our
commitment to continuously develop a better travel experience for
our customers and to enhance the customer experience with digital
solutions. As the number of travelers grows between Asia and
Northern Europe, the need for a familiar and convenient payment
platform has never been greater. This new partnership with Alipay
will help Chinese travelers to make payments onboard in a very
convenient manner, through a system that is both fast and familiar
to them.”
Alipay has over 450 million
active users in China and is used by over 60% of Chinese people
traveling abroad.
Helsinki Airport has also adopted ePassi-Alipay for
some selected shops and sales outlets, which has made payment more
convenient for many people passing through.
