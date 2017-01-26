Accor Opens First Fairmont Hotel in Western China

Accor has opened its 200th property in Greater China and the first Fairmont hotel in Western China.

The Fairmont Chengdu in the capital city of Sichuan province, is located at Tianfu Middle Avenue, the city’s “Hi-tech Zone”. The hotel is only a 25-minute drive to Shuangliu International Airport and is in close proximity to the metro station that has easy access to Tianfu Square, the upcoming Tianfu International Airport, and the fast developing South CBD zone.

“Each Fairmont property reflects the destination’s energy, culture and history through locally inspired cuisine, spirited bars and lounges, distinctive design and décor,” said Jane Mackie, Vice President, Fairmont Brand. “The opening of Fairmont Chengdu is the latest addition to the luxury brand’s network of hotels in China joining the renowned Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, the Fairmont Yangcheng Lake in Kunshan and the Fairmont in Beijing.”

The hotel lobby features a delicate handmade Shu embroidery landscape of the Qianli Yanxia Jinshuitou, otherwise known as Gorgeous Cloud and Waters in Distance. The embroidery is a masterful blend of traditional landscape painting, handwoven tapestry, and modern photography. Its 336 guest rooms and suites offer stunning views of Chengdu’s skyline.

MICE facilities include 11 meeting rooms and function spaces and a 730- sqm grand ballroom with an adjoining VIP room.

The hotel also features four restaurants with seven different dining concepts, a fitness centre, indoor pool and a spa.

