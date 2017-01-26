Accor Opens First Fairmont Hotel in Western China

|
Accor has opened its 200th
property in Greater China and the first Fairmont hotel in Western China.
The Fairmont Chengdu in the capital city
of Sichuan province, is located at Tianfu
Middle Avenue, the city’s “Hi-tech Zone”. The hotel is only a 25-minute drive to Shuangliu International Airport and is in close
proximity to the metro station that has easy access to Tianfu
Square, the upcoming Tianfu International Airport, and the fast
developing South CBD zone.
“Each Fairmont property
reflects the destination’s energy, culture and history through
locally inspired cuisine, spirited bars and lounges, distinctive
design and décor,” said Jane Mackie, Vice President, Fairmont
Brand. “The opening of Fairmont Chengdu is the latest addition to
the luxury brand’s network of hotels in China joining the renowned
Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, the Fairmont Yangcheng Lake in
Kunshan and the Fairmont in Beijing.”
The hotel lobby features a delicate handmade Shu
embroidery landscape of the Qianli Yanxia Jinshuitou, otherwise
known as Gorgeous Cloud and Waters in Distance. The embroidery is
a masterful blend of traditional landscape painting, handwoven
tapestry, and modern photography. Its 336 guest rooms and suites
offer stunning views of Chengdu’s skyline.
MICE facilities
include 11 meeting rooms and function spaces and a 730- sqm
grand ballroom with an adjoining VIP
room.
The hotel also features four restaurants with
seven different dining concepts, a fitness centre,
indoor pool and a spa.
