Daydream Island Resort in Australia to Close for Major Redevelopment

|
The 296-room Daydream Island Resort and Spa’s owner, China
Capital Investment Group (CCIG), has announced a more than
$50-million-dollar redevelopment which will see significant
infrastructure upgrades to the popular Whitsunday tropical island
resort in Australia.
The works will see the resort close in
early 2018 for a period of time to ensure renovations can occur in
the shortest possible time and with minimal disruptions.
“This is a
very exciting development in the history of Daydream Island and
for The Whitsundays,” said Daydream Island Resort and Spa General
Manager, Dawson Tang. “Our owners
have recognised the need to revamp Daydream’s facilities
especially as we embark on a greater push into international
markets including the lucrative China market. Prior to commencing the redevelopment in 2018 it will be very
much business as usual this coming year. With
well-over 100,000 guests staying on Daydream Island each year we recognise the need to continuously improve our product and we will
be improving the guest experience based on recent feedback right
up until the redevelopment.”
Major works will include redevelopment
of the Arrivals pavilion, Reception, main Atrium area, Waterfalls
restaurant, Lagoons bar, all room types and Mermaids Restaurant.
Additionally, the Lovers Cove function area will be expanded and a
new Asian inspired restaurant will be built.
One of
Daydream Island’s signature attractions, the Living Reef lagoons,
will also be upgraded and receive some brand new features which
will enhance interaction with guests.
The resort’s
conference facilities will be significantly revamped and expanded.
To ensure minimal disruption to guests, some
strategic projects will be implemented in 2017 on the South End of
the island. Fish Bowl bistro, Boat House Bakery and Ginger’s Hut
will be closed for a period from the first week in February this
year. Alternative food and dining facilities will be provided.
Access to South End facilities including swimming pools, the
outdoor cinema, motorised watersports and the Endeavour Wedding
Chapel will not be affected.
CCIG purchased
Daydream Island in March 2015 and has since completed many
accommodation and facility upgrades and refurbishments plus a
renovation to the resort’s main restaurant, Mermaids.
