Thu, 26 January 2017
Daydream Island Resort in Australia to Close for Major Redevelopment

The 296-room Daydream Island Resort and Spa’s owner, China Capital Investment Group (CCIG), has announced a more than $50-million-dollar redevelopment which will see significant infrastructure upgrades to the popular Whitsunday tropical island resort in Australia.

The works will see the resort close in early 2018 for a period of time to ensure renovations can occur in the shortest possible time and with minimal disruptions.

Coral Ocean Balcony Room (artist impression)

“This is a very exciting development in the history of Daydream Island and for The Whitsundays,” said Daydream Island Resort and Spa General Manager, Dawson Tang. “Our owners have recognised the need to revamp Daydream’s facilities especially as we embark on a greater push into international markets including the lucrative China market. Prior to commencing the redevelopment in 2018 it will be very much business as usual this coming year. With well-over 100,000 guests staying on Daydream Island each year we recognise the need to continuously improve our product and we will be improving the guest experience based on recent feedback right up until the redevelopment.”

Major works will include redevelopment of the Arrivals pavilion, Reception, main Atrium area, Waterfalls restaurant, Lagoons bar, all room types and Mermaids Restaurant. Additionally, the Lovers Cove function area will be expanded and a new Asian inspired restaurant will be built.

One of Daydream Island’s signature attractions, the Living Reef lagoons, will also be upgraded and receive some brand new features which will enhance interaction with guests.

The resort’s conference facilities will be significantly revamped and expanded.

To ensure minimal disruption to guests, some strategic projects will be implemented in 2017 on the South End of the island. Fish Bowl bistro, Boat House Bakery and Ginger’s Hut will be closed for a period from the first week in February this year. Alternative food and dining facilities will be provided.

 Access to South End facilities including swimming pools, the outdoor cinema, motorised watersports and the Endeavour Wedding Chapel will not be affected.

CCIG purchased Daydream Island in March 2015 and has since completed many accommodation and facility upgrades and refurbishments plus a renovation to the resort’s main restaurant, Mermaids. 

