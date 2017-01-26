Asia Pacific Airlines Carried 293 Million International Passengers in 2016

|
Preliminary traffic figures compiled by the
Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) for the full calendar
year 2016 show continued solid growth in demand for international
air travel, whilst air cargo markets experienced renewed strength
in the second half of the year after a weak start.
Boosted by the
widespread availability of competitive airfares and continued
expansion in network connections, the region's airlines carried a
combined total of 293 million international passengers in 2016,
representing a 6.0% growth compared to the previous year. The
average international passenger load factor rose by 0.3 percentage
points to reach 78.7% for the year, after accounting for a 6.6%
increase in demand as measured in revenue passenger kilometres
(RPK) and a 6.3% expansion in available seat capacity.
International air cargo demand, measured in freight tonne
kilometres (FTK), recorded a 1.8% increase for the year, with
growth rebounding to a 5.7% year-on-year rise during the second
half following a 2.2% year-on-year contraction during the first
six months of the year. Overall, offered freight capacity expanded
by 3.5%, leading to a slight decline in the average international
freight load factor, by 1.0 percentage point to 62.5% for the
year.
Commenting on the results, Mr.
Andrew Herdman, AAPA
Director General, said, "Notwithstanding some unexpected
geopolitical developments and macro-economic uncertainty in 2016,
air passenger traffic carried by Asian airlines continued to grow,
climbing 6.0% higher compared to the preceding year. Asian
regional travel markets were relatively strong, as was demand on
routes to and from North America, although routes from Asia to
Europe saw some weakness following terrorist-related incidents."
"After a lacklustre start to the year, air
cargo markets picked up pace in the second half of the year, with
broad-based expansion in manufacturing production and
international exports, supplemented by growth in demand from
expanding consumer markets in Asia," Mr. Herdman added. "The outlook for air travel markets in 2017 remains
broadly positive, although the earlier boost to demand from
falling oil prices is now behind us, and growth rates may
moderate. Market conditions remain highly competitive, and
airlines are focused on active cost management, whilst continuing
to invest in future growth opportunities."
