IATA’s Cargo-XML Messaging Standard Integrated into ASYCUDAWorld

IATA’s Cargo-XML messaging standard has
been fully integrated into ASYCUDAWorld, the United Nations
Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) automated customs
management system used by 90 countries worldwide for their customs
procedures.
The integration of Cargo-XML in ASYCUDAWorld
standardizes the electronic communications between airlines and
customs authorities using the program.
The new data standard reduces message
duplication and simplifies communication across the supply chain
facilitating trade growth, improving cargo security, modernizing
customs operations and fostering participation in global commerce
through advance electronic data submission for air cargo
shipments.
Cargo-XML makes it easier for airlines, freight
forwarders and shippers to ensure that the information being
provided to the customs authorities is technically correct and in
line with the standards of industry bodies such as the World
Customs Organization (WCO) and regulators. It also facilitates
custom risk assessments for air cargo shipments and improves
compliance with security regulations.
"Having a standard air cargo digital messaging
system between customs authorities, airlines and other air cargo
stakeholders is fundamental to enhancing efficiency, driving trade
growth and maximizing safety and security across the industry.
IATA’s successful partnership with UNCTAD means that airlines,
freight-forwarders, shippers and border agencies in over 90
countries can now talk the same digital language. It takes the
industry one step closer to achieving the global adoption of a
standard air cargo messaging system," said Glyn Hughes, IATA
Global Head, Cargo.
Shamika N. Sirimanne, Director of UNCTAD's
Division on Technology and Logistics, said, "Considering the
complexity of trade flows, increasing demands on advance risk
assessments and operational efficiency, electronic data
interchange is an integral component of customs modernization
programs. We're
delighted to support IATA Cargo-XML standards in the ASYCUDA
system, which ultimately will help trade efficiency, improve
custom clearance and enhance security through risk assessment
procedures."
