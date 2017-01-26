TravelNewsAsia.com
IATA’s Cargo-XML Messaging Standard Integrated into ASYCUDAWorld

 IATA’s Cargo-XML messaging standard has been fully integrated into ASYCUDAWorld, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) automated customs management system used by 90 countries worldwide for their customs procedures.

The integration of Cargo-XML in ASYCUDAWorld standardizes the electronic communications between airlines and customs authorities using the program.

The new data standard reduces message duplication and simplifies communication across the supply chain facilitating trade growth, improving cargo security, modernizing customs operations and fostering participation in global commerce through advance electronic data submission for air cargo shipments.

Singapore Airlines Cargo (SIA Cargo) Boeing 747-400F

Cargo-XML makes it easier for airlines, freight forwarders and shippers to ensure that the information being provided to the customs authorities is technically correct and in line with the standards of industry bodies such as the World Customs Organization (WCO) and regulators. It also facilitates custom risk assessments for air cargo shipments and improves compliance with security regulations.

"Having a standard air cargo digital messaging system between customs authorities, airlines and other air cargo stakeholders is fundamental to enhancing efficiency, driving trade growth and maximizing safety and security across the industry. IATA’s successful partnership with UNCTAD means that airlines, freight-forwarders, shippers and border agencies in over 90 countries can now talk the same digital language. It takes the industry one step closer to achieving the global adoption of a standard air cargo messaging system," said Glyn Hughes, IATA Global Head, Cargo.

Shamika N. Sirimanne, Director of UNCTAD's Division on Technology and Logistics, said, "Considering the complexity of trade flows, increasing demands on advance risk assessments and operational efficiency, electronic data interchange is an integral component of customs modernization programs. We're delighted to support IATA Cargo-XML standards in the ASYCUDA system, which ultimately will help trade efficiency, improve custom clearance and enhance security through risk assessment procedures."

