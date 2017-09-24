Travelport Launches Exclusive Hotel Rates Program

|
Travelport has added the first 1,000 hotels to
its Travel Commerce Platform.
Located in 48 countries, participating hotels in
the Travelport Exclusive Rates program will offer negotiated rates
with at least one element exclusive to the Travelport Travel
Commerce Platform.
These offers are negotiated directly by
Travelport with the hotel, providing agencies that may not be able
to secure the special rates themselves, the benefit of
Travelport’s scale.
Accessed via its point of sale tool,
Travelport Smartpoint, Travelport Exclusive Rates can be found
directly in the agent workflow, helping them to save time and increase
efficiency.
Niklas Andreen, Vice President and Managing
Director, Global Hospitality and Digital at Travelport, said,
“We’re delighted to offer this unique program to our customers.
It’s a real timesaver for agents, driving their performance and
offering everything they need in one place through seamless
integration into the Travelport platform. It will help agents
increase attachment rates and stay competitive by always offering
the best rates available to travellers.”
Travelport Exclusive Rates are available to B2B
agencies on Travelport Apollo, Travelport Galileo, and Travelport
Worldspan, and through a variety of Travelport point-of-sale
products including Travelport Smartpoint and Travelport uAPI by
adding the rate access code 4TM to a hotel search.
