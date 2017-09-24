Travelport Launches Exclusive Hotel Rates Program

Travelport has added the first 1,000 hotels to its Travel Commerce Platform.

Located in 48 countries, participating hotels in the Travelport Exclusive Rates program will offer negotiated rates with at least one element exclusive to the Travelport Travel Commerce Platform.

These offers are negotiated directly by Travelport with the hotel, providing agencies that may not be able to secure the special rates themselves, the benefit of Travelport’s scale.

Accessed via its point of sale tool, Travelport Smartpoint, Travelport Exclusive Rates can be found directly in the agent workflow, helping them to save time and increase efficiency.

Niklas Andreen, Vice President and Managing Director, Global Hospitality and Digital at Travelport, said, “We’re delighted to offer this unique program to our customers. It’s a real timesaver for agents, driving their performance and offering everything they need in one place through seamless integration into the Travelport platform. It will help agents increase attachment rates and stay competitive by always offering the best rates available to travellers.”

Travelport Exclusive Rates are available to B2B agencies on Travelport Apollo, Travelport Galileo, and Travelport Worldspan, and through a variety of Travelport point-of-sale products including Travelport Smartpoint and Travelport uAPI by adding the rate access code 4TM to a hotel search.

