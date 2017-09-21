Tourism Expo Japan 2017 Ministerial Round Table - HD Video and Podcast

[HD video and podcast below] The Tourism Expo Japan 2017 Ministerial Round Table in collaboration with the UNWTO took place on 21 September 2017 at Tokyo Big Sight.

Each speaker was given three minutes to describe what their country is doing to promote and enhance 'Sustainable Tourism for Development'.

Unfortunately, Dr. Taleb Rifai was unable to attend as he was attending a family wedding. He instead sent a video message to delegates. The 18 people who took part in the Round Table are:

Mr. John O' Sullivan, Managing Director Tourism Australia, Commonwealth of Australia.

H.E. Dr. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism, Kingdom of Cambodia.

Dr. Adla Ragab, Vice Minister of Tourism, Arab Republic of Egypt.

Mr. Christian Mantei. General Manager, Atout France, French Republic.

H.E. Mr. Akihiko Tamura, Commissioner Japan Tourism Agency, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Mr. Sergejus Tichomirovas, Adviser to the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Lithuania.

H.E. Mr. U Ohn Maung, Union Minister for Hotels and Tourism, Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

H.E. Sra. Marcela Bacigalupo, Minister of the National Tourism Secretariat, Republic of Paraguay.

H.E. Ms. Wanda Corazon T. Teo, Secretary Philippine Department of Tourism, Republic of Philippines.

H.E. Ms. Tokzile Xasa, Minister of Tourism, Republic of South Africa.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Abuzaid Mustafa, Minister of Tourism, Antiquities and Wildlife, The Republic of the Sudan.

H.E. Ms. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism and Sports, Kingdom of Thailand.

H.E. Mr. Aziz A. Abdukhakimov, Chairman, The State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Tourism Development.

Mr. Tetsuro Tomita, Chair, Committee on Tourism Japan Business Federation (Keidanren). President and CEO, East Japan Railway Corporation.

Ms. Sarah Matthews, Chairperson, PATA.

Mr. Xu Jing, Director - Executive Secretary of the General Assembly and Executive Council, Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

Mr. Gerard Lawless, Chairman, World Travel and Tourism Council(WTTC).

The panel was expertly moderated by Ms. Anita Mendiratta, Special Advisor to the Secretary-General of the UNWTO.

Many more videos from the Tourism Expo Japan 2017, including exclusive HD video interviews will be featured in our travel news over the coming days.

Tourism Expo Japan 2017 Ministerial Round Table - HD Video

PODCAST (80 minutes long)

Your browser does not support this audio element.

