Tourism Expo Japan 2017 Ministerial Round Table - HD Video and Podcast

|
[HD video and podcast
below] The Tourism Expo Japan 2017 Ministerial Round
Table in collaboration with the UNWTO took place on 21 September 2017
at Tokyo Big Sight.
Each speaker was given three minutes to
describe what their country is doing to promote and enhance
'Sustainable Tourism for Development'.
Unfortunately, Dr. Taleb Rifai was unable to attend as he was attending a family wedding.
He instead sent a video message to delegates. The 18 people who
took part in the Round Table are:
Mr. John O' Sullivan, Managing Director Tourism
Australia, Commonwealth of Australia.
H.E. Dr. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism,
Kingdom of Cambodia.
Dr. Adla Ragab, Vice Minister of Tourism, Arab
Republic of Egypt.
Mr. Christian Mantei. General Manager, Atout
France, French Republic.
H.E. Mr. Akihiko Tamura, Commissioner Japan
Tourism Agency, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and
Tourism.
Mr. Sergejus Tichomirovas, Adviser to the
Minister of Economy of the Republic of Lithuania.
H.E. Mr. U Ohn Maung, Union Minister for Hotels
and Tourism, Republic of the Union of Myanmar.
H.E. Sra. Marcela Bacigalupo, Minister of the
National Tourism Secretariat, Republic of Paraguay.
H.E. Ms. Wanda Corazon T. Teo, Secretary
Philippine Department of Tourism, Republic of Philippines.
H.E. Ms. Tokzile Xasa, Minister of Tourism,
Republic of South Africa.
H.E. Dr. Mohamed Abuzaid Mustafa, Minister of
Tourism, Antiquities and Wildlife, The Republic of the Sudan.
H.E. Ms. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of
Tourism and Sports, Kingdom of Thailand.
H.E. Mr. Aziz A. Abdukhakimov, Chairman, The
State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Tourism
Development.
Mr. Tetsuro Tomita, Chair, Committee on Tourism
Japan Business Federation (Keidanren). President and CEO, East
Japan Railway Corporation.
Ms. Sarah Matthews, Chairperson, PATA.
Mr. Xu Jing, Director - Executive Secretary of
the General Assembly and Executive Council, Regional Director for
Asia and the Pacific, World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).
Mr. Gerard Lawless, Chairman, World Travel and
Tourism Council(WTTC).
The panel was expertly moderated by Ms. Anita
Mendiratta, Special Advisor to the Secretary-General of the UNWTO.
Many more videos from the Tourism Expo Japan
2017, including exclusive HD video interviews will be featured in
our travel news over the coming days.
Tourism Expo Japan 2017
Ministerial Round Table - HD Video
PODCAST (80 minutes
long)
See also:
The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo - HD Video Interview with Mr. John Rolfs,
General Manager,
Wales Targets New Tourism Markets - HD Video Interview with Jim
Jones,
Macau Tourism Update - Interview with Fumihiro
Sakakibara, MGTO's General Manager - Japan,
Oakwood Japan - HD Video Interview with Martin Fluck, Director
North Asia,
Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Ariake - Interview with Jon Loeffelholz,
Malaysia's Minister of Tourism Gives Keynote Speech at Tourism
Expo Japan 2017,
Tourism Expo Japan 2017 Ministerial Round Table and other:
HD Videos
and
Podcasts.
See other recent
news regarding:
JATA,
Tourism Expo Japan,
Japan.