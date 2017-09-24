Ritz-Carlton Opens Langkawi Resort

Ritz-Carlton has expanded its portfolio of luxury hotels to the Malaysian island of Langkawi.

Set in a tranquil private bay and surrounded by ancient jungle, The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi has been designed to reflect traditional local villages, known as Kampongs.

Designed by Philippe Villeroux of Kuala Lumpur-based Tropical Area Architects, The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi features 70 guest rooms, 15 suites and 29 villas.

The resort’s Villa Mutiara can accommodate six to eight people and houses two pools, plus access to a private beach.

The resort also features four dining venues, a Ritz Kids programme, tennis court, gym, an impressive spa and infinity pool, as well as indoor and outdoor yoga decks with 180° views of the rainforest.

Those looking to explore the area can try deep sea fishing or a sailing adventure through the archipelago of islands, and the on-site private cove gives direct access to the island’s diving sites.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the Ritz-Carlton brand to Langkawi, which marks our first resort destination in Malaysia, and the second property in the country after The Ritz-Carlton, Kuala Lumpur,” said Hervé Humler, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. “With spectacular coastal views, lush rainforests and a blend of Asian cultures, Langkawi is a naturally beautiful destination with a fascinating story. The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi is giving guests the opportunity to experience the wonders of this unique island for themselves.”

See also: HD Video Interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo (September 2017).

See other recent news regarding: Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi, Malaysia.