Ritz-Carlton Opens Langkawi Resort

|
Ritz-Carlton has expanded its portfolio of
luxury hotels to the Malaysian island of Langkawi.
Set in a tranquil private bay and surrounded by
ancient jungle, The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi has been designed
to reflect traditional local villages, known as Kampongs.
Designed by Philippe Villeroux of Kuala
Lumpur-based Tropical Area Architects, The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi
features 70 guest rooms, 15 suites and 29 villas.
The resort’s Villa Mutiara can accommodate
six to eight people and houses two pools, plus access to a private
beach.
The resort also features four dining
venues, a Ritz Kids programme, tennis court, gym, an impressive
spa and infinity pool, as well as indoor and outdoor yoga decks with 180°
views of the rainforest.
Those looking to explore the area can try deep
sea fishing or a sailing adventure through the archipelago of
islands, and the on-site private cove gives direct access to the
island’s diving sites.
“We are thrilled to be bringing the Ritz-Carlton
brand to Langkawi, which marks our first resort destination in
Malaysia, and the second property in the country after The
Ritz-Carlton, Kuala Lumpur,” said Hervé Humler, President and
Chief Operating Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. “With
spectacular coastal views, lush rainforests and a blend of Asian
cultures, Langkawi is a naturally beautiful destination with a
fascinating story. The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi is giving guests the
opportunity to experience the wonders of this unique island for
themselves.”
See also:
HD Video Interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo (September
2017).
See other recent
news regarding:
Ritz-Carlton,
Langkawi,
Malaysia.