Hertz Appoints Discover the World and InterGlobe Air Transport as GSAs for Vietnam and India

Hertz has appointed Discover the World and
InterGlobe Air Transport Limited (IGAT) as General Sales Agents
for Vietnam and selected India markets respectively.
The GSAs will promote Hertz's products and
services around the globe to domestic travel trade partners,
corporate customers and leisure travellers.
In India, Hertz's
outbound sales efforts are supported in Bengaluru, Delhi and
Mumbai by Discover the World, an international GSA partner of
Hertz since 1995.
Research indicates that around 14.5
million travelers from India visited other countries in 2016,
while the number of people from Vietnam traveling to the rest of
the world amounted to approximately 4.8 million. These figures are poised to grow, with India and Vietnam
forecasted to be among the 5 fastest growing outbound travel
markets in Asia Pacific by 2021.
Michel Taride, Group
President, Hertz International, said, "With the number of
international trips from India and Vietnam forecasted to grow by
almost 10% over the next few years, we view these
countries as important source markets for our worldwide rentals. Our valued and renowned partner Discover the World has been
successfully supporting Hertz's outbound sales in Asia for 22
years. We are therefore truly pleased to see this relationship
expanding as we appoint Discover the World Vietnam. In addition,
IGAT's great expertise in travel distribution across India will
help us offer convenient and seamless car rental to more corporate
and leisure customers before they embark for their destinations."
In India, IGAT will distribute car
rental products from the Hertz brands across the travel trade,
small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large local companies in
selected Indian cities.
Sunil Talreja, VP-International Sales and Services,
InterGlobe Air Transport Limited (IGAT), said, "With our pan-India
reach and extensive corporate customer base, we will be able to
further expand sales of Hertz products and services to our
country's citizens travelling abroad. We are totally
confident that our discerning network in India will very much
welcome our collaboration with a renowned, truly global player
such as Hertz."
Meanwhile, Discover the World India will
continue to operate as the car rental company's GSA servicing the
travel trade and global corporations in Bengaluru, Delhi and
Mumbai. Discover the World also operates as Hertz's GSA in
Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand.
Amanda Yang, Vice President Asia Pacific,
Discover the World, said, "With Vietnam's booming economy and
Vietnamese citizens being granted access to international driving
permits since October 2015, the partnership comes at just the
right time. The team's extensive experience in the travel
industry and strong relationships with local networks will enable
a fast distribution of Hertz's products and services across all
available channels."
