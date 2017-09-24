Hertz Appoints Discover the World and InterGlobe Air Transport as GSAs for Vietnam and India

Hertz has appointed Discover the World and InterGlobe Air Transport Limited (IGAT) as General Sales Agents for Vietnam and selected India markets respectively. The GSAs will promote Hertz's products and services around the globe to domestic travel trade partners, corporate customers and leisure travellers. In India, Hertz's outbound sales efforts are supported in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai by Discover the World, an international GSA partner of Hertz since 1995. Research indicates that around 14.5 million travelers from India visited other countries in 2016, while the number of people from Vietnam traveling to the rest of the world amounted to approximately 4.8 million. These figures are poised to grow, with India and Vietnam forecasted to be among the 5 fastest growing outbound travel markets in Asia Pacific by 2021. Michel Taride, Group President, Hertz International, said, "With the number of international trips from India and Vietnam forecasted to grow by almost 10% over the next few years, we view these countries as important source markets for our worldwide rentals. Our valued and renowned partner Discover the World has been successfully supporting Hertz's outbound sales in Asia for 22 years. We are therefore truly pleased to see this relationship expanding as we appoint Discover the World Vietnam. In addition, IGAT's great expertise in travel distribution across India will help us offer convenient and seamless car rental to more corporate and leisure customers before they embark for their destinations." In India, IGAT will distribute car rental products from the Hertz brands across the travel trade, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large local companies in selected Indian cities. Sunil Talreja, VP-International Sales and Services, InterGlobe Air Transport Limited (IGAT), said, "With our pan-India reach and extensive corporate customer base, we will be able to further expand sales of Hertz products and services to our country's citizens travelling abroad. We are totally confident that our discerning network in India will very much welcome our collaboration with a renowned, truly global player such as Hertz." Meanwhile, Discover the World India will continue to operate as the car rental company's GSA servicing the travel trade and global corporations in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. Discover the World also operates as Hertz's GSA in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand. Amanda Yang, Vice President Asia Pacific, Discover the World, said, "With Vietnam's booming economy and Vietnamese citizens being granted access to international driving permits since October 2015, the partnership comes at just the right time. The team's extensive experience in the travel industry and strong relationships with local networks will enable a fast distribution of Hertz's products and services across all available channels."

See other recent news regarding: Hertz, GSA.