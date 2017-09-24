COMO to Open Third Hotel in Bali, Indonesia

|
COMO Hotels and Resorts is to expand its
portfolio of hotels on the popular tourist destination of Bali,
Indonesia.
The COMO Echo Beach, scheduled to open in
February 2018 on Bali’s south coast, will be the group’s third
property on the island and 14th in total.
Boasting 119 accommodation spaces (including
rooms, suites, one and two-bedroom residences, as well as
three-bedroom duplex penthouses featuring individual roof top
pools), COMO Echo Beach is located on 2.2 acres of land in Canggu,
a coastal village and six-mile long beach lapped by the Indian
Ocean with some of Bali’s best surf breaks.
Those
seeking wellness will be catered for at the new COMO Shambhala
Retreat, with seven treatments rooms (five single and two double).
As well as Asian-inspired therapies, including the signature COMO Shambhala
Massage, there will
also be yoga and pilates classes available twice a day, and
personal training in the gym.
A major aspect of COMO Echo Beach is the
spectacular surf opportunities. Veteran surfers will be
satisfied with the large rides found to the right of COMO Echo
Beach, while novices can learn the foundations under an expert eye
on calmer waves.
Away from the waves, COMO Echo Beach can organise
walking tours, golf excursions, and adventures into the heart of
Bali accompanied by English-speaking guides.
Javier
Beneyto is the pre-opening General Manager of COMO Each Beach.
Special opening rates start from US$250 + 21%
tax including breakfast based on two people sharing.
