COMO to Open Third Hotel in Bali, Indonesia

COMO Hotels and Resorts is to expand its portfolio of hotels on the popular tourist destination of Bali, Indonesia.

 The COMO Echo Beach, scheduled to open in February 2018 on Bali’s south coast, will be the group’s third property on the island and 14th in total.

Boasting 119 accommodation spaces (including rooms, suites, one and two-bedroom residences, as well as three-bedroom duplex penthouses featuring individual roof top pools), COMO Echo Beach is located on 2.2 acres of land in Canggu, a coastal village and six-mile long beach lapped by the Indian Ocean with some of Bali’s best surf breaks.

Luxury living at COMO Echo Beach Bali. Click to enlarge.

Those seeking wellness will be catered for at the new COMO Shambhala Retreat, with seven treatments rooms (five single and two double). As well as Asian-inspired therapies, including the signature COMO Shambhala Massage, there will also be yoga and pilates classes available twice a day, and personal training in the gym.

A major aspect of COMO Echo Beach is the spectacular surf opportunities. Veteran surfers will be satisfied with the large rides found to the right of COMO Echo Beach, while novices can learn the foundations under an expert eye on calmer waves.

Away from the waves, COMO Echo Beach can organise walking tours, golf excursions, and adventures into the heart of Bali accompanied by English-speaking guides.

Javier Beneyto is the pre-opening General Manager of COMO Each Beach.

Special opening rates start from US$250 + 21% tax including breakfast based on two people sharing.

