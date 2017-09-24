Air New Zealand Confirms Auckland - Ho Chi Minh Flights for 2018

|
Air New Zealand has confirmed that it will continue
to operate a seasonal non-stop service to Ho Chi Minh (Saigon),
Vietnam.
For its 2018 season, the airline will operate two direct services a week
between Auckland and Ho Chi Minh on Tuesdays and Saturdays,
using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
This will be the third
consecutive year of Vietnam operations for the airline.
Air New
Zealand Chief Revenue Officer, Cam Wallace, says there has been a
huge appetite for travel to Vietnam by Kiwis since the airline
introduced a direct seasonal service to Ho Chi Minh from
Auckland in 2016.
“It’s been fantastic to see so
many travellers enthusiastic about Ho Chi Minh as a destination as
it’s a great gateway to Vietnam’s tourism experience. Demand for
travel to Vietnam has been particularly strong in the July school
holidays,” Mr Wallace said. “Vietnam is one of the
most affordable destinations for Kiwis and offers a memorable
experience whether you are flying solo, as a couple, a family or a
group of friends. It’s not surprising to us that it is starting to
become a popular hot spot on the holiday calendar.”
Air New Zealand’s 2018 Vietnam season will operate between 23
June and 23 October.
See other recent
news regarding:
Air New Zealand,
Ho Chi Minh,
Vietnam,
Hanoi.