Chiang Mai to Host ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018

Chiang Mai is counting down to the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018 which will take place in the city from 22 to 26 January 2018.

As one of the most significant annual travel trade events in Asia, the ATF rotates between ASEAN member nations and comprises numerous high-level public and private sector meetings. These include the ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting, a gathering of ASEAN National Tourism Organisation chiefs plus airline meetings, press briefings, tourism conferences and the must attend Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) trade fair.

It will be the sixth time that the ATF has been held in Thailand and this time the focus will be on its iconic northern travel destination of Chiang Mai, also known as the ‘Rose of the North’.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn (pictured), Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said, “Chiang Mai is Thailand’s second largest city and the economic engine of northern Thailand and remains one of the Kingdom’s must-visit destinations. However, Chiang Mai maintains its charming traditions and is still known for its lovely Lanna temples and family friendly attractions. Chiang Mai’s travel trade continues to expand its product offering, diversifying recently into adrenaline-based adventure tourism and gastronomy tourism to name just a few activities.”

“Blessed with a wonderful climate, rich local cultural, natural heritage and numerous Royal Projects, Chiang Mai continues to benefit from convenient air access with a multitude of flights arriving from around Southeast Asia, North Asia and Europe in addition to numerous domestic flights. Chiang Mai boasts a complete range of accommodation including many top-class resorts and hotels,” Mr. Yuthasak added.

Buyer registration for the ATF 2018 in Chiang Mai is still open.



