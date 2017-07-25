Accor Rebrands Hotel on Khao San Road in Bangkok, Thailand

AccorHotels has rebranded the Viengtai Hotel, one of the first hotels in the Banglampu-Khaosan area of Bangkok, Thailand as the ibis Styles Bangkok Khaosan Viengtai.

The hotel, located on Rambuttri Road, features 215 guest rooms, two meeting rooms that can cater up to 200 guests, a cafe, bakery and a bar. Outdoor facilities include a pool, kids club, and bike rentals.

“Khaosan Road is a strategic area in Bangkok best known as a centre of backpacking travellers,” said Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer of AccorHotels, Upper Southeast and Northeast Asia. “Packed along this long road are countless budget guesthouses and mid-range hotels – and we are pleased that ibis Styles Bangkok Khaosan Viengtai is the first international hotel in the area. As a flagship ibis Styles hotel, the property offers travellers an all-inclusive bed and breakfast with spaciousness and comfort.”

To celebrate the rebranding, the ibis Styles Bangkok Khaosan Viengtai hotel is offering a special rate of THB 2,530 nett per night during the weekend inclusive of breakfast for two. The promotion is valid until 31 October 2017.

General Manager Pierre-Yves Viou said, “Featuring some of the best bars, clubs and eats in town, Khaosan offers a welcome respite for travellers looking for a quick weekend getaway.”



See other recent news regarding: AccorHotels, Bangkok, Thailand.