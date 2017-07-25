Accor Rebrands Hotel on Khao San Road in Bangkok, Thailand

|
AccorHotels has rebranded the Viengtai Hotel,
one of the first hotels in the Banglampu-Khaosan area of Bangkok,
Thailand as the ibis Styles Bangkok Khaosan Viengtai.
The hotel, located on Rambuttri Road,
features 215 guest rooms, two meeting rooms that can cater up to
200 guests, a cafe, bakery and a bar. Outdoor
facilities include a pool, kids club, and bike rentals.
“Khaosan Road is a strategic area in
Bangkok best known as a centre of backpacking travellers,” said
Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer of AccorHotels, Upper
Southeast and Northeast Asia. “Packed along this long road are
countless budget guesthouses and mid-range hotels – and we are
pleased that ibis Styles Bangkok Khaosan Viengtai is the first
international hotel in the area. As a flagship ibis Styles hotel,
the property offers travellers an all-inclusive bed and breakfast
with spaciousness and comfort.”
To celebrate the rebranding, the ibis Styles
Bangkok Khaosan Viengtai hotel is offering a special rate of THB 2,530 nett per night
during the weekend inclusive of
breakfast for two. The promotion is valid until 31 October 2017.
General Manager Pierre-Yves Viou said, “Featuring some of
the best bars, clubs and eats in town, Khaosan offers a welcome
respite for travellers looking for a quick weekend getaway.”
See other recent
news regarding:
AccorHotels,
Bangkok,
Thailand.