Dusit Signs D2 Resort in Vung Tau, Vietnam

Dusit has signed a management agreement with Ha Dat Company Limited to operate a dusitD2 hotel in Vung Tau, Vietnam.

Situated approximately 90km from Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) in the south of Vietnam, Vung Tau is the former capital of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. Vung Tau serves as a popular seaside getaway for domestic travellers as well as a growing number of tourists from around southeast Asia.

Scheduled to open in Q2 2018, the first dusitD2 hotel in Vietnam will be located on the west of the peninsula approximately 10 minutes by car from Vung Tau center.

Upon completion, the hotel will comprise 100 rooms set within independent bungalows along with two grand villas.

Facilities will include an all-day-dining outlet, a seafood restaurant, bar, spa and gym, as well as a ballroom.

Popular attractions on the peninsula include Christ of Vung Tau, a 32-metre-high statue of Jesus Christ; Vung Tau Lighthouse, providing an uninterrupted 360 degree view of the city; and Vung Tau’s beach front, with its wide range of seafood restaurants and bars.

Two significant entertainment attractions under development are Vung Tau Aquarium and Bau Trung, a Disneyland styled theme park. The International Airport located in Ho Chi Minh City is approximately 90 minutes by car.

“Last year, Vietnam welcomed 10 million international tourists, an increase of 26 per cent from 2015, and this positive growth only looks set to continue,” said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dusit International. “So now is the perfect time to introduce our contemporary dusitD2 brand to the market, and we are delighted Ha Dat Company has given us this opportunity. We now look forward to providing a hotel experience that not only delights guests with our signature gracious hospitality inspired by authentic Thai values, but which also elevates Vung Tau’s profile as a destination while having a positive impact on the local community.”

Dusit will make its Vietnam debut early next year with the opening of the DusitPrincess Moonrise Beach Resort on Phu Quoc island.

See other recent news regarding: Dusit, Vung Tau, Vietnam.