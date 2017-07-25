Dusit Signs D2 Resort in Vung Tau, Vietnam

|
Dusit has signed a management agreement
with Ha Dat Company Limited to operate a dusitD2 hotel in Vung
Tau, Vietnam.
Situated approximately 90km from Ho Chi
Minh (Saigon) in the south of Vietnam, Vung Tau is the former
capital of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. Vung Tau serves as a popular
seaside getaway for domestic travellers as well as a growing
number of tourists from around southeast Asia.
Scheduled to open in Q2 2018, the first dusitD2
hotel in Vietnam will be located on the west of the peninsula
approximately 10 minutes by car from Vung Tau center.
Upon completion, the hotel will comprise 100
rooms set within independent bungalows along with two grand
villas.
Facilities will include an all-day-dining outlet,
a seafood restaurant, bar, spa and gym, as well as a ballroom.
Popular attractions on the peninsula include
Christ of Vung Tau, a 32-metre-high statue of Jesus Christ; Vung
Tau Lighthouse, providing an uninterrupted 360 degree view of the
city; and Vung Tau’s beach front, with its wide range of seafood
restaurants and bars.
Two significant entertainment
attractions under development are Vung Tau Aquarium and Bau Trung,
a Disneyland styled theme park. The International Airport located
in Ho Chi Minh City is approximately 90 minutes by car.
“Last year, Vietnam welcomed 10 million
international tourists, an increase of 26 per cent from 2015, and
this positive growth only looks set to continue,” said Ms Suphajee
Suthumpun, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dusit International.
“So now is the perfect time to introduce our contemporary dusitD2
brand to the market, and we are delighted Ha Dat Company has given
us this opportunity. We now look forward to providing a hotel
experience that not only delights guests with our signature
gracious hospitality inspired by authentic Thai values, but which
also elevates Vung Tau’s profile as a destination while having a
positive impact on the local community.”
Dusit will make its Vietnam
debut early next year with the opening of the DusitPrincess
Moonrise Beach Resort on Phu Quoc island.
