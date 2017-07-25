TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 25 July 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Dusit Signs D2 Resort in Vung Tau, Vietnam

Dusit has signed a management agreement with Ha Dat Company Limited to operate a dusitD2 hotel in Vung Tau, Vietnam.

 Situated approximately 90km from Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) in the south of Vietnam, Vung Tau is the former capital of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. Vung Tau serves as a popular seaside getaway for domestic travellers as well as a growing number of tourists from around southeast Asia.

Scheduled to open in Q2 2018, the first dusitD2 hotel in Vietnam will be located on the west of the peninsula approximately 10 minutes by car from Vung Tau center.

Dusit has signed a management agreement with Ha Dat Company Limited to operate a dusitD2 hotel in Vung Tau, Vietnam.

Upon completion, the hotel will comprise 100 rooms set within independent bungalows along with two grand villas.

Facilities will include an all-day-dining outlet, a seafood restaurant, bar, spa and gym, as well as a ballroom.

Popular attractions on the peninsula include Christ of Vung Tau, a 32-metre-high statue of Jesus Christ; Vung Tau Lighthouse, providing an uninterrupted 360 degree view of the city; and Vung Tau’s beach front, with its wide range of seafood restaurants and  bars.

Two significant entertainment attractions under development are Vung Tau Aquarium and Bau Trung, a Disneyland styled theme park. The International Airport located in Ho Chi Minh City is approximately 90 minutes by car.

“Last year, Vietnam welcomed 10 million international tourists, an increase of 26 per cent from 2015, and this positive growth only looks set to continue,” said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dusit International. “So now is the perfect time to introduce our contemporary dusitD2 brand to the market, and we are delighted Ha Dat Company has given us this opportunity. We now look forward to providing a hotel experience that not only delights guests with our signature gracious hospitality inspired by authentic Thai values, but which also elevates Vung Tau’s profile as a destination while having a positive impact on the local community.”

Dusit will make its Vietnam debut early next year with the opening of the DusitPrincess Moonrise Beach Resort on Phu Quoc island.

See other recent news regarding: Dusit, Vung Tau, Vietnam.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com