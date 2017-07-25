Thai Smile Launches Bangkok - Lucknow Flights

Thai Smile Airways has launched flights between Bangkok and Lucknow, India.

The airline will operate the route four times per week using Airbus A320-200 aircraft.

WE333, between Bangkok and Lucknow, will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The return flight, WE334, will operate four times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Two classes are provided -- 12 seats of Premium Economy Class and 150 seats of Smile class.

Thai Smile offers passengers an allowance of 30kg of luggage for Smile Class, and 40kg for Premium Economy.

