Thai Smile Launches Bangkok - Lucknow Flights

|
Thai Smile Airways has launched flights between
Bangkok and
Lucknow, India.
The airline will operate the route four times
per week using Airbus A320-200 aircraft.
WE333, between Bangkok and Lucknow, will
operate every Tuesday,
Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
The return flight, WE334, will operate four
times per week on Mondays,
Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Two classes
are provided -- 12 seats of Premium Economy Class and 150 seats of
Smile class.
Thai Smile offers passengers an allowance
of
30kg of luggage for Smile Class, and 40kg for Premium Economy.
