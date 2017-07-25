TravelNewsAsia.com
Budget Aviation Holdings Completes Scoot-Tigerair Integration

Nine months after Scoot and Tigerair announced their intention to pursue a single brand and operating licence under the enhanced Scoot brand, the airline industry bid farewell to Tigerair Singapore as its last flight departed Singapore for Tiruchirappalli at 23:05 on 24 July.

From today, all previous Tigerair flights will be operated under the Scoot brand and Scoot flights will operate under the TR flight designator code.

 This marks the completion of the Scoot-Tigerair integration process that began last May when the airlines were brought under a common holding company, Budget Aviation Holdings.

Scoot's new uniforms and livery

Scoot CEO Mr Lee Lik Hsin said, “As we come to the end of Tigerair’s journey, we open up a brand new chapter for Scoot. Building on what Tigerair and the old Scoot had achieved since their respective inceptions, we are stronger than we have ever been before, and consequently in an even better position to offer our guests more choice, connectivity and value. The enhanced Scoot that we are introducing today is spunky and sassy, and promises to create more travel opportunities for our guests.”

In conjunction with this single brand celebration, Scoot will fly to five new destinations by June 2018. Among them are Honolulu, Scoot’s maiden USA destination, and Harbin in Northeast China. The remaining three are short-haul destinations - Kuching and Kuantan in Malaysia, and Palembang in Indonesia.

Coupled with the addition of the previous Tigerair network, the five new services will bring Scoot’s total destination count to 65 across 18 countries.

Beyond new destinations, Scoot’s crew members will be outfitted with new uniform designs bearing a refreshing, yet distinctively Scoot look. The new uniform for female crew members cuts a flattering silhouette with its asymmetric dress design and higher waistline, while that for male crew members features sharper angles for the yellow highlights on the polo shirts.

In conjunction with the brand enhancement, Scoot has also changed its Get Outta Here! tagline and adopted a new slogan, Escape the Ordinary.

“Scoot’s new tagline, Escape the Ordinary, is reflective of our growth as an airline brand,” said Mr Lee. “It is more relevant to the global market now that our network has grown as it is aspirational to our inner wanderlust, and inspires us to travel and explore the world.”

Scoot also rolled out its first A320 aircraft, previously operated by Tigerair and repainted with the Scoot livery, named “Conscious Coupling” in commemoration of the integration between Scoot and Tigerair.

 The current Tigerair fleet will be progressively repainted and the complete livery change is targeted to be finished by mid-2018.

