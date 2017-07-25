Budget Aviation Holdings Completes Scoot-Tigerair Integration

|
Nine months after Scoot and Tigerair announced
their intention to pursue a single brand and operating licence
under the enhanced Scoot brand, the airline industry bid farewell
to Tigerair Singapore as its last flight departed Singapore for
Tiruchirappalli at 23:05 on 24 July.
From today, all previous Tigerair flights will
be operated under the Scoot brand and Scoot flights will operate
under the TR flight designator code.
This marks the completion of
the Scoot-Tigerair integration process that began last May when
the airlines were brought under a common holding company, Budget
Aviation Holdings.
Scoot CEO Mr Lee Lik Hsin said, “As we
come to the end of Tigerair’s journey, we open up a brand new
chapter for Scoot. Building on what Tigerair and the old Scoot had
achieved since their respective inceptions, we are stronger than
we have ever been before, and consequently in an even better
position to offer our guests more choice, connectivity and value.
The enhanced Scoot that we are introducing today is spunky and
sassy, and promises to create more travel opportunities for our
guests.”
In conjunction with this
single brand celebration, Scoot will fly to five new destinations by June 2018. Among them are
Honolulu, Scoot’s maiden USA destination, and Harbin in Northeast
China. The remaining three are short-haul destinations - Kuching
and Kuantan in Malaysia, and Palembang in Indonesia.
Coupled with the addition of the previous Tigerair network, the
five new services will bring Scoot’s total destination count to 65
across 18 countries.
Beyond new destinations, Scoot’s crew members
will be outfitted with new uniform designs bearing a refreshing,
yet distinctively Scoot look. The new uniform for female crew
members cuts a flattering silhouette with its asymmetric dress
design and higher waistline, while that for male crew members
features sharper angles for the yellow highlights on the polo
shirts.
In conjunction
with the brand enhancement, Scoot has also changed its Get Outta
Here! tagline and adopted a new slogan, Escape the Ordinary.
“Scoot’s new tagline, Escape the Ordinary, is reflective of
our growth as an airline brand,” said Mr Lee. “It is more relevant
to the global market now that our network has grown as it is
aspirational to our inner wanderlust, and inspires us to travel
and explore the world.”
Scoot also rolled out its first
A320 aircraft, previously operated by Tigerair and repainted with
the Scoot livery, named “Conscious Coupling” in commemoration of
the integration between Scoot and Tigerair.
The current Tigerair
fleet will be progressively repainted and the complete livery
change is targeted to be finished by mid-2018.
