Russia’s S7 Airlines Takes Delivery of
First Airbus A320neo
Russia’s S7 Airlines has taken delivery of
its first Airbus A320neo.
The
aircraft, which is on lease from BOC Aviation, is the first Airbus to feature the airline’s new livery
and is also the first NEO to be operated in Russia.
Powered
by Pratt & Whitney engines, S7’s aircraft features a two-class cabin layout
with eight seats in business and 156 seats in economy class. The airline will operate the aircraft on domestic and
international routes.
Since the first aircraft entered service in
2004, S7’s Airbus fleet has grown to 44 A320 Family aircraft.