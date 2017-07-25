Russia’s S7 Airlines Takes Delivery of First Airbus A320neo

Russia’s S7 Airlines has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo.

The aircraft, which is on lease from BOC Aviation, is the first Airbus to feature the airline’s new livery and is also the first NEO to be operated in Russia.

Powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, S7’s aircraft features a two-class cabin layout with eight seats in business and 156 seats in economy class. The airline will operate the aircraft on domestic and international routes.

Since the first aircraft entered service in 2004, S7’s Airbus fleet has grown to 44 A320 Family aircraft.

See other recent news regarding: S7 Airlines, Airbus, Russia.