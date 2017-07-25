Anantara Hua Hin Builds Hydroponic Farm

The Anantara Hua Hin Resort in Thailand has built a hydroponic farm.

The farm is located on a piece of land adjacent to the resort and is carefully tended to by Anantara’s gardening team, who are currently cultivating six plots of 1,500 plants, comprising a variety of salads and herbs.

The organic herbs and salads contain the highest possible nutritional content, while using no soil and significantly less water, land and fertiliser.

In the future, the hydroponic farm’s fresh harvests will be handed over to Anantara Hua Hin’s chefs to work their magic, providing resort guests and hotel staff with a range of nourishing dishes.

The farm also offers opportunities for guests to work together, enjoying educational, hands-on farming activities. Enriching Spice Spoons Cooking School will invite culinary enthusiasts to participate in sustainable farming initiatives, and also hand-pick fresh produce to use in their Thai cooking class recipes.

See also: Colombian Chef in Singapore - Fernando Arevalo, Executive Chef at Artemis Grill - HD Video and Margarita Forés - HD Video Interview with Asia’s Best Female Chef 2016.

See other recent news regarding: Anantara, Hua Hin, Thailand.