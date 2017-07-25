Anantara Hua Hin Builds Hydroponic Farm

|
The Anantara Hua Hin Resort in Thailand has
built a hydroponic farm.
The farm is located on a piece of land adjacent
to the resort and is carefully tended to by Anantara’s gardening
team, who are currently cultivating six plots of 1,500 plants,
comprising a variety of salads and herbs.
The organic herbs and salads contain
the highest possible nutritional content, while using no soil and
significantly less water, land and fertiliser.
In the future, the hydroponic farm’s fresh
harvests will be handed over to Anantara Hua Hin’s chefs to work their
magic, providing resort guests and hotel staff with a range
of nourishing dishes.
The farm also offers opportunities for
guests to work together,
enjoying educational, hands-on farming activities. Enriching Spice
Spoons Cooking School will invite culinary enthusiasts to participate in sustainable farming initiatives, and
also hand-pick fresh produce to use in their Thai cooking class
recipes.
