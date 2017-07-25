Air New Zealand to Increase Flights to Bali, Indonesia

|
Air New Zealand is to nearly
double capacity on its seasonal Auckland to Denpasar Bali service in
2018, and also extend the season it flies there by almost two
months.
The airline currently operates
two services per week from Auckland to Denpasar International Airport between the end of May and mid-October, increasing to
three services per week during peak times.
Next year the
airline's Auckland to Bali season will start at the beginning of
April with up to five services operating per week using the
airline's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, subject to regulatory approval.
Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer, Cam
Wallace, said, "The increase in
services between Auckland and Bali, as well as the extension to
the seasonal service represents a year-on-year growth of more than
90%. This will give leisure travellers more
options when it comes to getting to Bali, with more than 1500
seats available per week each way at peak times."
The
additional capacity for the 2018 Bali season is on sale now.
