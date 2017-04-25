Israel Reports 49% Increase in Arrivals from India

|
According to statistics from the Israel Ministry
of Tourism (IMOT), more than 8,300 Indians visited Israel in the
first three months of 2017.
This represents a growth of 49% over the
same period in 2015. In 2016, approximately 45,000 Indians visited
Israel.
Previously popular for only holy land tours, today Indians
have gone beyond the pilgrimage trail and are visiting Israel’s
famous cities like Tel Aviv, Haifa, Eilat and the Dead Sea Region.
Speaking about the growth, Hassan Madah –
Director, Israel Ministry of Tourism India (pictured), said, “India is one of
the world's fastest-growing outbound tourism markets and an
important emerging market for us. Keeping this in mind, we have
increased our investments heavily in India. We are certain that
our continued efforts in targeting the Indian holiday planners
through our specially designed advertising campaign for India,
‘Begin your journey to Israel now’ will yield even better results
by the year end.”
The statistics also revealed 93% growth in
Indian arrivals to Israel in the month of March 2017 compared to
the same month in 2015.
“We have seen a steady
growth in tourist arrivals from India over the years and are
confident that this trend will continue. Currently, El Al flies
nonstop between India and Israel while Air India has also
announced that they will begin operations on the New Delhi-Tel
Aviv route in 2017. Increased air connectivity will surely act as
an added impetus for more Indians to visit Israel for a holiday,” Hassan Madah
added.
Note: We are waiting
to hear for the Q1 2016 numbers of Indian arrivals to Israel.
