Israel Reports 49% Increase in Arrivals from India

According to statistics from the Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT), more than 8,300 Indians visited Israel in the first three months of 2017.

This represents a growth of 49% over the same period in 2015. In 2016, approximately 45,000 Indians visited Israel.

Previously popular for only holy land tours, today Indians have gone beyond the pilgrimage trail and are visiting Israel’s famous cities like Tel Aviv, Haifa, Eilat and the Dead Sea Region.

Speaking about the growth, Hassan Madah – Director, Israel Ministry of Tourism India (pictured), said, “India is one of the world's fastest-growing outbound tourism markets and an important emerging market for us. Keeping this in mind, we have increased our investments heavily in India. We are certain that our continued efforts in targeting the Indian holiday planners through our specially designed advertising campaign for India, ‘Begin your journey to Israel now’ will yield even better results by the year end.”

The statistics also revealed 93% growth in Indian arrivals to Israel in the month of March 2017 compared to the same month in 2015.

“We have seen a steady growth in tourist arrivals from India over the years and are confident that this trend will continue. Currently, El Al flies nonstop between India and Israel while Air India has also announced that they will begin operations on the New Delhi-Tel Aviv route in 2017. Increased air connectivity will surely act as an added impetus for more Indians to visit Israel for a holiday,” Hassan Madah added.

Note: We are waiting to hear for the Q1 2016 numbers of Indian arrivals to Israel.

