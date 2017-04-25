TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 25 April 2017
Executive Appointments at The Murray, Hong Kong

Niccolo Hotels has made the following key appointments to oversee the opening of its new flagship property, The Murray, Hong Kong.

Dean Dimitriou, Hotel Manager: With over a decade of international experience in the luxury hospitality industry, Dimitriou has held senior management roles with established hotel brands such as InterContinental, Mandarin Oriental and Grand Hyatt. His career has taken him from Chicago to London, Melbourne and Hong Kong. Prior to joining The Murray, Hong Kong, Dimitriou was the Hotel Manager at The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi.

Patrick Ho, Director of Human Resources: A seasoned hotelier with extensive experience in directing HR strategy in Asia, Ho will spearhead talent acquisition and training for The Murray, Hong Kong. For the last 17 years, Ho has honed his skills with the leading hotel brands in Hong Kong and Macau, including The St. Regis, Macau and The Westin Resort Macau. Before this latest appointment, Ho spent four years managing HR operations at the Four Seasons Hotel, Hong Kong.

Viola Ting

Viola Ting, Director of Sales (pictured): Ting brings over 20 years of experience to her new role and has worked with leading hotel brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong and the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel and Towers. Throughout her distinguished career she has shown an ability to cultivate client relationships and develop a professional, results-oriented sales team. Prior to this latest position, she served as Director of Sales at the Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong for six years.

Tenny Kwok, Director of Engineering: In a career spanning almost two decades, Kwok has managed a series of large-scale projects across the hospitality, residential, and commercial property sectors. Kwok joins The Murray, Hong Kong team after seven years at The Langham, Hong Kong where his most recent role was as Director of Engineering. 

“We are delighted to welcome Dean, Patrick, Tenny, and Viola to The Murray, Hong Kong’s growing management team. Their diverse international backgrounds and collective expertise will ensure The Murray is positioned as a contemporary urban chic luxury hotel,” said Duncan Palmer, managing director of The Murray, Hong Kong.

The hotel is scheduled to open late 2017.

