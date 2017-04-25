Executive Appointments at The Murray, Hong Kong

|
Niccolo Hotels has made the following key
appointments to oversee the opening of its new flagship property,
The Murray, Hong Kong.
Dean Dimitriou, Hotel
Manager: With over a decade of international experience in
the luxury hospitality industry, Dimitriou has held senior
management roles with established hotel brands such as
InterContinental, Mandarin Oriental and Grand Hyatt. His career
has taken him from Chicago to London, Melbourne and Hong Kong.
Prior to joining The Murray, Hong Kong, Dimitriou was the Hotel
Manager at The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi.
Patrick Ho, Director of
Human Resources: A seasoned hotelier with extensive
experience in directing HR strategy in Asia, Ho will spearhead
talent acquisition and training for The Murray, Hong Kong. For the
last 17 years, Ho has honed his skills with the leading hotel
brands in Hong Kong and Macau, including The St. Regis, Macau and
The Westin Resort Macau. Before this latest appointment, Ho spent
four years managing HR operations at the Four Seasons Hotel, Hong
Kong.
Viola Ting, Director of
Sales (pictured): Ting brings over 20 years of experience
to her new role and has worked with leading hotel brands such as
The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong and the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel and
Towers. Throughout her distinguished career she has shown an
ability to cultivate client relationships and develop a
professional, results-oriented sales team. Prior to this latest
position, she served as Director of Sales at the Mandarin Oriental
Hong Kong for six years.
Tenny Kwok, Director of
Engineering: In a career spanning almost two decades, Kwok
has managed a series of large-scale projects across the
hospitality, residential, and commercial property sectors. Kwok
joins The Murray, Hong Kong team after seven years at The Langham,
Hong Kong where his most recent role was as Director of
Engineering.
“We are delighted to welcome Dean, Patrick,
Tenny, and Viola to The Murray, Hong Kong’s growing management
team. Their diverse international backgrounds and collective
expertise will ensure The Murray is positioned as a contemporary
urban chic luxury hotel,” said Duncan Palmer, managing director of
The Murray, Hong Kong.
The hotel is scheduled to open late 2017.
