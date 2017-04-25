AccorHotels Opens Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20

AccorHotels has opened the Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20, the 19th Novotel in Thailand. Located on Sukhumvit Soi 20, the 244-room hotel is roughly a 10-minute walk from the MRT and BTS stations. Recreational facilities at the hotel include an infinity pool, spa and “In Balance by Novotel” fitness centre, and Kids Club. The hotel has a dedicated meeting floor on which the Benjasiri Grand Ballroom can accommodate up to 1,000 guests for a cocktail reception and 450 for a round table set-up. There are six additional meeting rooms can host a board meeting for 10 persons or a classroom-style set-up for 60 guests. Two additional meeting rooms are available at Food Exchange and one meeting room at Executive Sky Lounge. Guest staying at the Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 can look forward to a host of culinary options. The Food Exchange, designed to transport diners to Bangkok’s Chinatown, is based on the concept of live cooking stations with a modern interpretation of traditional food markets around the world, where diners can interact with the chefs. Guests can choose from a selection of western dishes and authentic Asian delights. Gourmet Bar – Novotel’s new signature bar is a place to chill, enjoy a glass of wine, or simply relish a selection of traditional Thai, western and fusion dishes. The Pool Bar located on the 9th floor serves a selection of cool drinks and light meals. To cap off a long day, simply enjoy the evening sunset at Sky on 20 located on the 26th floor. Benjamin Krieg, General Manager of the Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20, said, “It has been a very exciting journey for all of us to showcase many exciting new features such as the unique dining concepts at Food Exchange and Gourmet Bar. We are also the first Novotel in Bangkok to have a rooftop bar and the hotel also has one of the largest MICE facilities in the city. All of these elements are unique brand offerings at Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20.” To celebrate the opening of Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20, enjoy 20% off when you book a minimum of three nights with ‘Stay Longer and Save More’ offer valid from now until 31 October 2017.

