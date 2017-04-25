Hotel Vic on The Harbour in Hong Kong Appoints GM and DOSM

Already established as a new landmark on the North Point waterfront, Sun Hung Kai-owned Hotel Vic on The Harbour has appointed two key executives to steer preparations for the scheduled opening in the first half of 2018.

Taking up the post of Director of Sales and Marketing is Ms Elaine Chow, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the field.

Prior to joining Hotel Vic, Elaine was the Director of Sales and Marketing at Harbour Grand Hong Kong for over eight years.

The General Manager post has gone to Mr Byron Ko (pictured), who has over 35 years’ experience in the industry.

Most recently he was Director of Hopewell Hospitality Management Limited for 30 months.

Prior to that he worked with InterContinental Hotels Group and was General Manager of Crowne Plaza Yantai Seaview and Holiday Inn Nanyang.

