Hotel Vic on The Harbour in Hong Kong
Appoints GM and DOSM
Already established as a new landmark on the
North Point waterfront, Sun Hung Kai-owned Hotel Vic on The
Harbour has appointed two key executives to steer preparations for
the scheduled opening in the first half of 2018.
Taking up the post of Director of Sales and
Marketing is Ms Elaine Chow, who has nearly 20 years of experience
in the field.
Prior to joining Hotel Vic, Elaine was the Director
of Sales and Marketing at Harbour Grand Hong Kong for over eight
years.
The General Manager post has gone to Mr
Byron Ko
(pictured), who has over 35 years’ experience in the industry.
Most recently he was Director of Hopewell
Hospitality Management Limited for 30 months.
Prior to that he worked with
InterContinental Hotels Group and was General Manager of Crowne
Plaza Yantai Seaview and Holiday Inn Nanyang.