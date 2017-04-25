HMH Appoints Aboudi Asali as CEO

Hospitality Management Holding (HMH) has appointed Mr Aboudi Asali as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr Asali joins HMH with over twenty years of hospitality experience, starting at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston.

After several years in operations, Mr Asali joined Arthur Andersen as a Real Estate and Hospitality Consultant in Bahrain and then London.

He came back to the Middle East in 2002 as the Vice President International Lodging Development for Marriott International where, during his tenure, he signed more than 40 hotels across the region.

In 2012 Mr Asali established a company to guide hotel operators and owners in the Middle East and Africa region and negotiated a number of contracts with Hilton, IHG, and Starwood.

Mr Asali’s most recent position was as Senior Vice President Development at Jumeirah Group where he was responsible for the expansion of both the Jumeirah and the Venu lifestyle brand, in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and Europe.

H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, Chairman & CE, MANAFA LLC, and Vice Chairman, HMH, said, “Mr Asali will be a key member of our management team with a clear mandate for identifying growth opportunities for the expansion of HMH’s portfolio in the hospitality sector fulfilling our strategic vision. Mr Asali’s extensive experience in the region and successful history in development and attaining both management and franchise agreements will surely be a recipe for success.”



