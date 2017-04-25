HMH Appoints Aboudi Asali as CEO

|
Hospitality Management Holding (HMH) has
appointed Mr Aboudi Asali as Chief
Executive Officer (CEO).
Mr Asali joins HMH with over twenty years of hospitality experience, starting at the Four
Seasons Hotel Boston.
After several years in operations, Mr Asali
joined Arthur Andersen as a Real Estate and Hospitality Consultant
in Bahrain and then London.
He came back to the Middle East in 2002 as the Vice President International Lodging Development for
Marriott International where, during his tenure, he signed more than 40 hotels across the region.
In 2012 Mr Asali established a
company to guide hotel operators and owners in the Middle East and
Africa region and negotiated a number of contracts with Hilton,
IHG, and Starwood.
Mr Asali’s most recent position was as
Senior Vice President Development at Jumeirah Group where he was
responsible for the expansion of both the Jumeirah and the Venu
lifestyle brand, in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and
Europe.
H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi,
Chairman & CE, MANAFA LLC, and Vice Chairman, HMH, said, “Mr Asali
will be a key member of our management team with a clear mandate
for identifying growth opportunities for the expansion of HMH’s
portfolio in the hospitality sector fulfilling our strategic
vision. Mr Asali’s extensive experience in the region and
successful history in development and attaining both management
and franchise agreements will surely be a recipe for success.”
See other recent
news regarding:
HMH,
CEO.