Hilton Opens Resort in Jiuzhaigou, China

|
Hilton has expanded its portfolio of hotels in
China with the opening of the Hilton Jiuzhaigou Resort in Sichuan
Province.
Home to an UNESCO World Heritage national
park famed for its natural beauty and biodiversity, Jiuzhaigou
offers travelers a stunning getaway on the edge of the Tibetan
plateau.
The Hilton Jiuzhaigou Resort features 426 rooms, suites and
villas set on the lush hillside of the Min Mountains. It has a prime location
situated at the entrance of Zhongcha Valley, just 14-kilometers
from the Jiuzhai Valley National Park and just five kilometers
from Jiuzhai Songcheng Romance Park, a popular theme park
featuring cultural entertainment.
The resort is served by Jiuzhai
Huanglong Airport and provides a convenient base for guests to
explore major attractions including the limestone ponds of Goddess
Lake and the glaciers and snowcapped mountains of Huanglong.
The spacious
guest rooms at the Hilton Jiuzhaigou Resort span at least 46 square meters, while the 10 villas
are between 320 and 460 square meters each.
All rooms have 49-inch
LED televisions, high-speed internet access, work spaces
and rain showers.
Guests who stay in executive rooms have a
private balcony, as well as access to an Executive Lounge that
serves complimentary breakfast, all-day refreshments and evening
cocktails.
Recreational facilities at the resort include a spa,
24-hour fitness center, and kid's club.
The resort also features a
replica of a typical ancient Tibetan street, where guests can get
acquainted with local culture.
Hilton Jiuzhaigou Resort also offers 1,522 square
meters of flexible meeting and event space, including 7 function
rooms, a pre-function foyer and a pillar-less, 910-square-meter
Grand Ballroom that can accommodate up to 1,300 people..
See other recent
news regarding:
Jiuzhaigou,
Hilton.