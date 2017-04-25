Hilton Opens Resort in Jiuzhaigou, China

Hilton has expanded its portfolio of hotels in China with the opening of the Hilton Jiuzhaigou Resort in Sichuan Province.

Home to an UNESCO World Heritage national park famed for its natural beauty and biodiversity, Jiuzhaigou offers travelers a stunning getaway on the edge of the Tibetan plateau.

The Hilton Jiuzhaigou Resort features 426 rooms, suites and villas set on the lush hillside of the Min Mountains. It has a prime location situated at the entrance of Zhongcha Valley, just 14-kilometers from the Jiuzhai Valley National Park and just five kilometers from Jiuzhai Songcheng Romance Park, a popular theme park featuring cultural entertainment.

The resort is served by Jiuzhai Huanglong Airport and provides a convenient base for guests to explore major attractions including the limestone ponds of Goddess Lake and the glaciers and snowcapped mountains of Huanglong.

The spacious guest rooms at the Hilton Jiuzhaigou Resort span at least 46 square meters, while the 10 villas are between 320 and 460 square meters each.

All rooms have 49-inch LED televisions, high-speed internet access, work spaces and rain showers.

Guests who stay in executive rooms have a private balcony, as well as access to an Executive Lounge that serves complimentary breakfast, all-day refreshments and evening cocktails.

Recreational facilities at the resort include a spa, 24-hour fitness center, and kid's club.

The resort also features a replica of a typical ancient Tibetan street, where guests can get acquainted with local culture.

Hilton Jiuzhaigou Resort also offers 1,522 square meters of flexible meeting and event space, including 7 function rooms, a pre-function foyer and a pillar-less, 910-square-meter Grand Ballroom that can accommodate up to 1,300 people..



See other recent news regarding: Jiuzhaigou, Hilton.