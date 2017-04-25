Air Canada Participating in Alternate Fuel Contrail and Emissions Project

|
Air Canada is participating in the Civil
Aviation Alternate Fuel Contrail and Emissions Research project
(CAAFCER), a research project led by the National Research Council
of Canada (NRC) to test the environmental benefits of biofuel use
on contrails.
The project will use advanced sensing equipment
mounted on a research aircraft operated by the NRC to measure the
impact of biofuel blends on contrail formation by aircraft on five
biofuel flights operated by Air Canada between Montreal and
Toronto.
During these
flights the National Research Council of Canada will trail the Air
Canada aircraft with a modified T-33 research jet to sample and
test the contrail biofuel emissions. The sustainable biofuel is
produced by AltAir Fuels from used cooking oil and supplied by
SkyNRG.
"The National Research Council of Canada is
proud to collaborate with our Canadian partners on this important
research that will further reveal the viability of biofuels. By
contributing our unique T-33 research aircraft specializing in
contrail data collection and our expertise in emissions analysis,
we hope to provide key information toward biofuel inclusion in all
future flights," said Jerzy Komorowski, General Manager of NRC's
Aerospace portfolio.
A reduction in the thickness and coverage of
contrails produced by the jet engines of aircraft could reduce
aviation's impact on the environment, an important beneficial
effect of sustainable biofuel usage in aviation.
This project involves six stakeholder
organizations, with primary funding from the Green Aviation
Research and Development Network (GARDN), a non-profit
organization funded by the Business-Led Network of Centres of
Excellence of the Government of Canada and the Canadian aerospace
industry. The project has further financial support from the NRC
and the enabling support of Air Canada ground and flight
operations.
In addition to Air Canada, other CAAFCER
partners include (alphabetical order) Boeing, National Research
Council Canada (NRC), SkyNRG, University of Alberta, and
Waterfall.
Sheila Remes, vice president of strategy
at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said, "We significantly improve
airplane fuel efficiency through constant technology and
operational improvements. But additional efforts are required
to achieve aviation's ambitious carbon-reduction targets.
Sustainable aviation fuels have the single greatest potential to
reach those goals. Boeing is committed to supporting projects like
this around the world to advance aviation's knowledge and growing
use of biofuel."
Air Canada And The Environment
To reduce its emissions Air Canada has adopted a
four-pillar strategy that includes: the use of new technology,
improved operations, infrastructure changes and the use of
economic instruments.
One example is Air Canada's participation as
an airline partner in Canada's Biojet Supply Chain Initiative
(CBSCI). It is a three-year collaborative project begun in 2015
with 14 stakeholder organizations to introduce 400,000 litres of
sustainable aviation biofuel (biojet) into the shared fuel system
at Montreal airport. The CBSCI project is a first in Canada and is
aimed at creating a sustainable Canadian supply chain of biojet
using renewable feedstocks.
In 2012 Air Canada operated two biofuel flights
one between Toronto and Mexico City as part of a series of
commercial biofuel flights that took the secretary general of ICAO
to the United Nations conference on Sustainable Development held
in Rio de Janeiro; the second flight transported a number of
Olympic athletes and officials on their way to the London 2012
Olympic Games.
Air Canada is also investing in new aircraft. In
2016 the airline continued taking delivery of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner
(pictured above).
Initial results show these aircraft are delivering approximately
20% improvement in efficiency over the aircraft they
replaced. Air Canada plans to introduce 37 of these new aircraft
in the coming years.
In addition, later this year, the airline will
acquire up to 79 new Boeing 737 Max aircraft, expected to yield
a 14% decrease in fuel use over the most current narrow-body
aircraft.
One of Air Canada's most notable recent
accomplishment is a 40% improvement in average fuel
efficiency between 1990 and 2016. Air Canada is taking further
steps to reduce its carbon footprint including:
- Through the National Airlines Council of
Canada, supporting the Canadian government in Canada's Action Plan
to Reduce GHG Emissions from Aviation;
- Endorsing targets set by the International Air
Transport Association (IATA), which include cutting CO2 emissions
50 percent by 2050 relative to 2005 levels; and,
- Building on its strong record of environmental
legislative and regulatory compliance, Air Canada has established
an Environmental Management System based on ISO 14001 to address
long-term environmental issues and challenges. Following
publication in September 2015 of an updated ISO 14001 standard,
Air Canada commenced a review of its current EMS and will continue
working to bring it into alignment with the new standard.
