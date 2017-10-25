China Airlines to Implement Sabre’s AirCentre Movement Manager

Sabre has been chosen by China Airlines to modernize and transform the airlines’ operational systems and processes.

An official signing ceremony was held at the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines’ (AAPA) 61st Assembly of Presidents in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday.

The partnership will provide China Airlines with the Sabre AirCentre Movement Manager solution which will increase on-time performance by communicating movement or irregular operations information simultaneously to other flight operations personnel, eliminating the need for duplicate data entry.

“We are excited to expand Sabre’s well-established relationship with China Airlines as their chosen technology partner for this solution. As the flag carrier of Taiwan, China Airlines plays a crucial role in supporting the fast-growing global travel industry in the region as inbound and outbound travel to Taiwan continues to grow,” said Dasha Kuksenko, vice president & regional general manager, Sabre Airlines Solutions, Asia Pacific. “With our Movement Management solution, China Airlines will continue its industry-leading performance by improving on-time performance through a more comprehensive overview of their flight movements. This will also reduce operating costs and improve the traveller experience by reducing operational-related delays and cancellations.”

China Airlines has a long standing strategic partnership with Sabre, utilizing other Sabre solutions such as crew management, schedule management and network planning across the carrier’s entire operations.

Atlas Lu, Vice President, Information Management Division of China Airlines, said, “As we continue to provide our customers with the best travelling experience, we constantly look at improving what we offer to them, while ensuring that there is minimal disruption in the delivery of our service too. With this new solution, we have access to real-time flight information and can quickly make adjustments to any irregular flight operations.”

