China Airlines to Implement Sabre’s AirCentre Movement Manager

Sabre has been chosen by China Airlines to
modernize and transform the airlines’ operational systems and
processes.
An
official signing ceremony was held at the Association of Asia
Pacific Airlines’ (AAPA) 61st Assembly of Presidents in Taipei,
Taiwan on Tuesday.
The partnership will provide China
Airlines with the Sabre AirCentre Movement Manager solution which
will increase on-time performance by communicating movement or
irregular operations information simultaneously to other flight operations personnel,
eliminating the need for duplicate data entry.
“We are excited to expand Sabre’s
well-established relationship with China Airlines as their chosen
technology partner for this solution. As the flag carrier of
Taiwan, China Airlines plays a crucial role in supporting the
fast-growing global travel industry in the region as inbound and
outbound travel to Taiwan continues to grow,” said
Dasha Kuksenko,
vice president & regional general manager, Sabre Airlines
Solutions, Asia Pacific. “With our Movement
Management solution, China Airlines will continue its
industry-leading performance by improving on-time performance
through a more comprehensive overview of their flight movements.
This will also reduce operating costs and improve the traveller
experience by reducing operational-related delays and
cancellations.”
China Airlines has a
long standing strategic partnership with Sabre, utilizing other
Sabre solutions such as crew management, schedule management and
network planning across the carrier’s entire operations.
Atlas Lu, Vice President, Information Management
Division of China Airlines, said, “As we continue to provide our
customers with the best travelling experience, we constantly look
at improving what we offer to them, while ensuring that there is
minimal disruption in the delivery of our service too. With this
new solution, we have access to real-time flight information and
can quickly make adjustments to any irregular flight operations.”
