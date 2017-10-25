Gerald Hendrick Appointed GM of Bintan Lagoon Resort

|
Gerald A Hendrick has been appointed as
Senior Vice President of Resort Venture Pte Ltd and General
Manager of Bintan Lagoon Resort, the largest integrated
resort on the Indonesian island of Bintan.
Previously the
Vice-President – Business Development & Hotel Operations, Mr
Hendrick has been with Bintan Lagoon Resort since September 2014.
A
Malaysian national and a seasoned hotelier, Mr Hendrick has over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry. He
has worked with various
hospitality management organizations within Asia and the Middle
East, including openings and re-branding of hotels namely, Hilton
International, Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, Raffles International,
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Pan Pacific, Madinat Jumeirah and
St. Regis Hotel Singapore.
As Senior Vice President and
General Manager, Mr Hendrick is responsible for the administration
and operations of Bintan Lagoon Resort, which has a staff strength
of 500, the resort’s ferry operations and the Singapore Corporate
Office.
