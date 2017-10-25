Gerald Hendrick Appointed GM of Bintan Lagoon Resort

Gerald A Hendrick has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Resort Venture Pte Ltd and General Manager of Bintan Lagoon Resort, the largest integrated resort on the Indonesian island of Bintan.

Previously the Vice-President – Business Development & Hotel Operations, Mr Hendrick has been with Bintan Lagoon Resort since September 2014.

A Malaysian national and a seasoned hotelier, Mr Hendrick has over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry. He has worked with various hospitality management organizations within Asia and the Middle East, including openings and re-branding of hotels namely, Hilton International, Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, Raffles International, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Pan Pacific, Madinat Jumeirah and St. Regis Hotel Singapore.

As Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mr Hendrick is responsible for the administration and operations of Bintan Lagoon Resort, which has a staff strength of 500, the resort’s ferry operations and the Singapore Corporate Office.

