[HD video and podcast
below] Very in-depth update on the aviation industry by Mr.
Andrew Herdman, Director General of the Association of Asia
Pacific Airlines (AAPA).
This video is of Andrew speaking at the
Media Roundtable on 24 October, the day before the start of AAPA's
61st Assembly of Presidents in Taipei, Taiwan.
Andrew covers almost
every aspect of the airline and air cargo industry in the first 26 minutes of the video, and then takes Q&As from the media attending
the event for the next 25 minutes.
TravelNewsAsia.com will be featuring many more
videos, including exclusive interviews and other coverage, from
AAPA's 61st Assembly of Presidents in Taipei.
Aviation Industry Update -
Media Roundtable at AAPA's 61st Assembly of Presidents in Taipei
PODCAST
