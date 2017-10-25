Minor Hotels Group to Open Avani Resort on Koh Samui, Thailand

Sheltered by a cove of golden sand and fringed by coconut palms, a new upscale resort paradise is being developed on the southeast coast of Koh Samui, Thailand.

Scheduled to open in September 2018, the Avani Sunset Coast Samui Resort & Villas will feature a collection of 58 rooms with private balconies and sea facing villas with plunge pools.

The One Bedroom Pool Villas and One or Two Bedroom Beachfront Pool Villas will offer a stylish lounge and outdoor patio, pool and sundeck.

All rooms will feature a full range of modern comforts, including free WiFi, modern furnishings, large LCD TVs and stylish, bathrooms with a rain shower.

Resort facilities will include a spa, two swimming pools, a gym and The Pantry, where guests will be able to grab a quick bite or picnic essentials.

The beachside bar and restaurant, specialising in freshly caught fish dishes, promises to be a great spot for long leisurely lunches, whilst the resort’s Watersports Centre will offer a comprehensive range of activities for all ages.

Set within Pang Kha Bay overlooking the sea and Five Islands, the resort is a 40-minute drive from Samui International Airport, which is well connected with numerous daily flights from Bangkok and other Thai cities, along with direct flights from around Asia.

