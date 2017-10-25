Minor Hotels Group to Open Avani Resort on Koh Samui, Thailand

|
Sheltered by a cove of golden sand and fringed
by coconut palms, a new upscale resort paradise is being developed
on the southeast coast of Koh Samui, Thailand.
Scheduled to open in September 2018, the
Avani Sunset Coast Samui Resort & Villas will feature a collection
of 58 rooms with private balconies and sea facing villas with
plunge pools.
The One Bedroom Pool Villas and One or Two
Bedroom Beachfront Pool Villas will offer a stylish lounge and
outdoor patio, pool and sundeck.
All rooms will feature a full
range of modern comforts, including free WiFi, modern furnishings,
large LCD TVs and stylish, bathrooms with a rain shower.
Resort facilities will include a spa, two
swimming pools, a gym and The Pantry, where guests will be able
to grab a quick bite or picnic essentials.
The beachside bar
and restaurant, specialising in freshly caught fish dishes,
promises to be a great spot for long leisurely lunches, whilst the
resort’s Watersports Centre will offer a comprehensive range of
activities for all ages.
Set within Pang Kha Bay overlooking the sea and
Five Islands, the resort is a 40-minute drive from Samui
International Airport, which is well connected with numerous daily
flights from Bangkok and other Thai cities, along with direct
flights from around Asia.
