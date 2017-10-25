Asia Pacific Airline Leaders Gather in Taipei
for AAPA's Assembly of Presidents
On the back of competitive pricing and service
innovations across a wide range of airline business models,
international passenger traffic for Asia Pacific airlines has grown by
7.9% in revenue passenger kilometre (RPK) terms so far this year.
Improvements in global trade sentiment have delivered a robust 10%
growth in air cargo volumes, a welcome development for Asian
carriers which account for nearly 40% of global air cargo traffic.
Although there has been considerable pressure on yields in a
fiercely competitive environment, Asia Pacific carriers in
aggregate are expected to deliver profitability levels similar to
last year.
Against this broadly positive backdrop, Asia
Pacific airline leaders are gathering at this year's Association
of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) Assembly of Presidents meeting in
Taipei, where there will a sharp focus on industry issues and
global risks.
Despite recent yield pressures as a result of
intense competition, the region's carriers are continuing to
invest in fleet renewals and innovative service offerings
including the latest cabin seating and amenities across all
passenger segments. Asia Pacific carriers are also at the
forefront of launching new ultra-long haul flights.
Safety continues to be the industry's number one
priority, with carriers maintaining the highest safety standards
in 2017. Nonetheless, Asia Pacific carriers recognise the need for
vigilance at all operational levels. The Association plays an
important role in actively engaging with regulators and other
industry stakeholders to share lessons learned and prioritise
enhanced safety measures.
On a positive note, AAPA welcomed the
recent removal of ICAO's "red flag" on safety concerns in
Thailand, as a result of concrete actions taken by the government
of Thailand to improve safety oversight. However, more efforts are needed
in resolving regulatory oversight issues elsewhere in the region.
AAPA strongly supports the ICAO 'No Country Left Behind' campaign,
which aims to address disparities in the quality of regulatory
oversight amongst different states through improved implementation
and compliance.
Aviation security issues will be discussed, with
particular attention to new requirements for enhanced screening of
international passengers on specific routes. AAPA recently called
for closer cooperation amongst governments, airports and airlines
on more workable security measures to avoid unnecessary disruption
to the travelling public.
Environmental sustainability continues to be a
major focus for AAPA and its members, who welcomed the global
agreement for the implementation of the Carbon Offsetting &
Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) at the 39th
ICAO Assembly in 2016. The air transport industry fully
acknowledges its climate change responsibilities, and Asia Pacific
carriers are fully committed to helping the industry achieve the
goal of carbon neutral growth from 2020.
In addition to a comprehensive global
market-based measure scheme, airlines from the region have already
taken action towards meeting fuel efficiency goals, including
investing in new generation aircraft technology that offer CO2
emissions reductions, the use of sustainable alternative fuels, as
well as operations and infrastructure improvements.
Other key industry topics under consideration at
this year's Assembly include taxes and charges, infrastructure
development and passenger facilitation issues.
"Air transport is widely recognised as a key
contributor to economic development and nowhere is this more
evident than in the Asia Pacific region," said Mr.
Andrew Herdman,
Director General of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines.
"With the outlook for the world economy remaining positive, AAPA
is determined to tackle the numerous challenges that face the
region's air transport industry."