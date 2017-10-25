IATA Expects 7.8 Billion Passengers to Travel
by Air in 2036; APAC Biggest Driver of Demand
IATA expects 7.8 billion passengers to travel
in 2036, a near doubling of the 4 billion air travelers expected
to fly this year. The prediction is based on a 3.6% average
Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) noted in the release of the
latest update to the association’s 20-Year Air Passenger Forecast.
"All indicators lead to growing demand for global
connectivity. The world needs to prepare for a doubling of
passengers in the next 20 years. It’s fantastic news for
innovation and prosperity, which is driven by air links. It is
also a huge challenge for governments and industry to ensure we
can successfully meet this essential demand," said Alexandre de
Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.
The biggest driver of demand will
be the Asia-Pacific region. The region will be the source of more
than half the new passengers over the next two decades. The point
at which China will displace the United States as the world’s
largest aviation market (defined as traffic to, from and within
the country) has moved two years closer since last year’s
forecast. We now anticipate this will occur around 2022, through a
combination of slightly faster Chinese growth and slightly reduced
growth in the US. The UK will fall to fifth place, surpassed by
India in 2025, and Indonesia in 2030. Thailand and Turkey will
enter the top ten largest markets, while France and Italy will
fall in the rankings to 11th and 12th respectively.
A number of
risks to the forecast have been identified. Maximizing the
potential benefits of aviation growth will depend on current
levels of trade liberalization and visa facilitation being
maintained. If trade protectionism and travel restrictions are put
in place, the benefits of air connectivity will decline as growth
could slow to 2.7%, meaning 1.1 billion fewer passenger journeys
annually in 2036. Conversely, if moves towards liberalization
increase, annual growth could be more than two percentage points
faster, leading to a tripling in passengers over the next 20
years.
Planning for growth will require partnerships to be
strengthened between the aviation industry, communities and
governments to expand and modernize infrastructure. Runways,
terminals, and ground access to airports will come under
increasing strain. Innovative solutions to these challenges, as
well as to the baggage and security processes, cargo handling, and
other activities, will also be needed. And air traffic management
needs urgent reform to cut delays, costs and emissions.
"Increasing demand will bring a significant infrastructure
challenge. The solution does not lie in more complex processes or
building bigger and bigger airports but in harnessing the power of
new technology to move activity off-airport, streamline processes
and improve efficiency. Through partnerships within the industry
and beyond, we are confident that sustainable solutions for
continued growth can be found," said de Juniac.
The
aviation industry has adopted a robust strategy to reduce its
environmental impacts, particularly its carbon emissions. "No
industry has done more to meet its environmental obligations than
aviation. Our tough targets to achieve carbon-neutral growth from
2020 and to cut our CO2 emissions to half-2005 levels by 2050 are
backed by a comprehensive strategy. Our immediate aims are to work
with governments to increase the production of sustainable
aviation fuels, and to deliver air traffic management
efficiencies, which promise significant emissions savings. And
from 2020, a Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for
International Aviation (CORSIA) will play a major role in meeting
our carbon-neutral target," said de Juniac.
The five fastest-growing markets in terms of annual
additional passengers in 2036 compared to 2016 will be
*
China (921 million new passengers for a total of 1.5 billion)
* US (401 million new passengers for a total of 1.1 billion) *
India (337 million new passengers for a total of 478 million)
* Indonesia (235 million new passengers for a total of 355
million) * Turkey (119 million new passengers for a total of
196 million).
Many of the fastest-growing markets are
achieving a compound growth rate of more than 7.2% per year,
meaning their market will double in size each decade. Most of
these markets are in Africa, including: Sierra Leone, Benin, Mali,
Rwanda, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Senegal, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast,
Tanzania, Malawi, Chad, Gambia and Mozambique.
Regional
Growth
Routes to, from and within Asia-Pacific will see
an extra 2.1 billion annual passengers by 2036, for an overall
market size of 3.5 billion. Its annual average growth rate of 4.6%
will be the third-highest, behind Africa and the Middle East.
The North American region will grow by 2.3% annually and in 2036
will carry a total of 1.2 billion passengers, an additional 452
million passengers per year.
Europe will also grow at 2.3%,
and will add an additional 550 million passengers a year. The
total market will be 1.5 billion passengers.
Latin American
markets will grow by 4.2%, serving a total of 757 million
passengers, an additional 421 million passengers annually compared
to today.
The Middle East will grow strongly (5.0%) and will
see an extra 322 million passengers a year on routes to, from and
within the region by 2036. The total market size will be 517
million passengers.
Africa will grow by 5.9%. By 2036 it
will see an extra 274 million passengers a year for a total market
of 400 million passengers.