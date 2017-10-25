ATR Certifies New Vibration Monitoring System

|
ATR has certified its new Vibration Monitoring
System (VMS) which will allow airlines to constantly monitor and
fine tune propeller vibration.
This innovation, which will be available
on all new aircraft from March 2018, is designed to improve both
aircraft reliability and passenger comfort. It will also be
available to retrofit on in service aircraft, via Service
Bulletin.
The new VMS will be permanently installed on the
aircraft and replaces the previous temporary ground tooling
systems used to monitor engine vibration.
The equipment, which
will be supplied by Meggitt Sensing Systems, removes the need for
airlines to organise regular ground testing or put maintenance
personnel on revenue flights, therefore improving maintenance
efficiency.
VMS measures vibration at engine level
in real time, via an acceleration sensor, or accelerometer, placed
on each engine very close to the propeller. The vibration analysis
performed throughout the flight within the Vibration Monitoring
Control Unit will be stored for easy access after flight by
Maintenance personnel through the MCDU (Multifunctional Control
Display Unit).
The resulting VMS report is then included in the
Aircraft Condition Monitoring System, with precise directives to
airline maintenance crews on how to balance the propellers.
Reducing propeller vibration improves the comfort for
everyone on board by minimising vibration and engine noise in the
cabin. It also improves the reliability of engine components and
of the aircraft as a whole, and ultimately reducing Direct
Maintenance Costs.
Tom Anderson, ATR’s Senior
Vice-President Programs & Customer Services, said, “This new VMS
is yet another example of an innovation that ATR has developed
which can effectively improve the efficiency of our customers’
maintenance operations. We are committed to continuously
developing both our products and maintenance services solutions
that we are able to offer to customers, allowing them to minimise
the time their aircraft spends on the ground and ensure they
maximise the revenues that they generate.”
