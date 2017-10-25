Asia Pacific Airlines Carried 25.2 Million
Int. Passengers in September 2017
[HD video and podcast
below] Preliminary traffic figures from the Association
of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) for the month of September show
international air passenger demand expanded at a healthy pace,
whilst international air cargo markets continued to enjoy
double-digit growth in traffic volumes.
Underpinned by robust business and consumer
activity, the region's airlines registered a 5.6% increase in the
number of international air passengers carried to a combined total
of 25.2 million in September. Demand as measured in revenue
passenger kilometres (RPK) increased by 7.5%, underscoring
continued strength in long haul travel markets. The average
international passenger load factor edged 0.5 percentage points
higher to 78.4%, on a 6.8% expansion in available seat capacity.
International air cargo demand, in freight tonne
kilometres (FTK) increased by a solid 11.4% compared to the same
month last year, reflecting the on-going pick-up in global trade
across major advanced and emerging market economies. Offered
freight capacity grew by 5.7%, resulting in a 3.4 percentage point
rise in the average international freight load factor to 66.0% for
the month.
Commenting on the results, Mr.
Andrew Herdman,
AAPA Director General, said, "The global economy is in pretty good
shape, with encouraging growth in both international air passenger
and cargo demand seen this year. Overall, Asia Pacific
airlines carried a combined total of 235 million international air
passengers during the first nine months of the year, with
passenger traffic in RPK terms growing by 7.9% compared to the
same period last year. During the same period, Asian airlines
recorded a firm 10.7% increase in international air cargo traffic
volumes."
Asia Pacific airline
leaders are in Taipei this week for the 61st AAPA Assembly of
Presidents meeting, where topics to be discussed include the state
of the industry, future growth opportunities and various
regulatory challenges.