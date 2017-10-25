Asia Pacific Airlines Carried 25.2 Million Int. Passengers in September 2017

[HD video and podcast below] Preliminary traffic figures from the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) for the month of September show international air passenger demand expanded at a healthy pace, whilst international air cargo markets continued to enjoy double-digit growth in traffic volumes.

Underpinned by robust business and consumer activity, the region's airlines registered a 5.6% increase in the number of international air passengers carried to a combined total of 25.2 million in September. Demand as measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) increased by 7.5%, underscoring continued strength in long haul travel markets. The average international passenger load factor edged 0.5 percentage points higher to 78.4%, on a 6.8% expansion in available seat capacity.

International air cargo demand, in freight tonne kilometres (FTK) increased by a solid 11.4% compared to the same month last year, reflecting the on-going pick-up in global trade across major advanced and emerging market economies. Offered freight capacity grew by 5.7%, resulting in a 3.4 percentage point rise in the average international freight load factor to 66.0% for the month.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Andrew Herdman, AAPA Director General, said, "The global economy is in pretty good shape, with encouraging growth in both international air passenger and cargo demand seen this year. Overall, Asia Pacific airlines carried a combined total of 235 million international air passengers during the first nine months of the year, with passenger traffic in RPK terms growing by 7.9% compared to the same period last year. During the same period, Asian airlines recorded a firm 10.7% increase in international air cargo traffic volumes."

Asia Pacific airline leaders are in Taipei this week for the 61st AAPA Assembly of Presidents meeting, where topics to be discussed include the state of the industry, future growth opportunities and various regulatory challenges.

