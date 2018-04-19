Buenos Aires to Host WTTC Global Summit in 2018

|
Buenos Aires will host the WTTC Global Summit on
18-19 April 2018.
Roberto Palais, Executive Manager, Ministry of
Tourism of Argentina, announced the location of the 2018 Global
Summit at the closing ceremony of the 17th WTTC Global Summit in
Bangkok, Thailand.
The 2018 WTTC Global Summit will be jointly
hosted by the Ministry of Tourism of Argentina, The Argentine
Chamber of Tourism and the Buenos Aires City Tourist Board.
Travel and tourism is one of the leading sectors
stimulating economic growth and employment worldwide. In 2016, the
industry generated US$7.6 trillion and supported over 292 million
jobs, which is 1 in 10 jobs around the world.
David
Scowsill, President & CEO of WTTC, said, “We are extremely excited
to bring next year’s WTTC Global Summit back to South America for
the first time since 2009, to Buenos Aires, Argentina, a great
example of a thriving tourism destination. Travel and tourism
contributed ARS775 billion (US$52.5 million) to Argentina’s GDP in
2016, which is 9.6% of total GDP, and this is expected to grow by
4.4% during 2017. Furthermore our sector supported 1.6 million
jobs, representing 8.8% of total employment.”
Gustavo Santos, Minister of Tourism, Argentina,
said, “We are thrilled to be hosting the 2018 WTTC Global Summit,
which will allow us to showcase the breadth of opportunities our
capital and our country holds for travel and tourism, as both a
leisure and business destination.”
