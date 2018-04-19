TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 2 May 2017
Buenos Aires to Host WTTC Global Summit in 2018

Buenos Aires will host the WTTC Global Summit on 18-19 April 2018.

Roberto Palais, Executive Manager, Ministry of Tourism of Argentina, announced the location of the 2018 Global Summit at the closing ceremony of the 17th WTTC Global Summit in Bangkok, Thailand.

 The 2018 WTTC Global Summit will be jointly hosted by the Ministry of Tourism of Argentina, The Argentine Chamber of Tourism and the Buenos Aires City Tourist Board.

Travel and tourism is one of the leading sectors stimulating economic growth and employment worldwide. In 2016, the industry generated US$7.6 trillion and supported over 292 million jobs, which is 1 in 10 jobs around the world.

Farmacia La Estrella - Casco Histórico. El local comercial, instalado allí en 1885, es una de las farmacias más antiguas y conserva sus muebles y murales originales. Picture courtesy of Buenos Aires City Tourist Board.

David Scowsill, President & CEO of WTTC, said, “We are extremely excited to bring next year’s WTTC Global Summit back to South America for the first time since 2009, to Buenos Aires, Argentina, a great example of a thriving tourism destination. Travel and tourism contributed ARS775 billion (US$52.5 million) to Argentina’s GDP in 2016, which is 9.6% of total GDP, and this is expected to grow by 4.4% during 2017. Furthermore our sector supported 1.6 million jobs, representing 8.8% of total employment.”

Gustavo Santos, Minister of Tourism, Argentina, said, “We are thrilled to be hosting the 2018 WTTC Global Summit, which will allow us to showcase the breadth of opportunities our capital and our country holds for travel and tourism, as both a leisure and business destination.” 

