Vietjet to Launch Daily Hanoi - Dong Hoi Flights

Vietjet is to launch daily flights between Hanoi and the capital city of Quang Bing Province, Dong Hoi on 1 June 2017.

The flight from Hanoi is scheduled to take off at 06:40 to arrive in Dong Hoi at 07:35.

The return flight departs Dong Hoi at 08:05 to land in Hanoi at 09:00.

Quang Binh’s Phong Nha – Ke Bang national park attracts many tourists and is one of the main filming destinations for Hollywood blockbuster “Kong: Skull Islands”.

Many tourists have been mesmerized by its magnificent sceneries and well-known sites such as Hang Tien, Cha Noi valley, Hang Chuot, Tu Lan caves, and Son Doong cave.

