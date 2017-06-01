Vietjet to Launch Daily Hanoi - Dong Hoi Flights

Vietjet is to launch daily flights between Hanoi and
the capital city of Quang Bing Province, Dong Hoi on 1 June 2017.
The flight from Hanoi is scheduled to take
off at 06:40 to arrive in Dong Hoi at 07:35.
The return flight departs Dong Hoi at 08:05 to
land in Hanoi at 09:00.
Quang Binh’s Phong Nha – Ke Bang national park attracts
many tourists and is one of the main filming
destinations for Hollywood blockbuster “Kong: Skull Islands”.
Many
tourists have been mesmerized by its magnificent sceneries and
well-known sites such as Hang Tien, Cha Noi valley, Hang Chuot, Tu
Lan caves, and Son Doong cave.
See also:
Tony Fernandes (AirAsia) and Gary Chapman (Emirates) Talk Aviation
@ WTTC Global Summit 2017 - HD Video and
What’s Going to Happen to The Dusit Thani
Bangkok Hotel? HD Video Interview with GM as well as other
HD Videos
and
Podcasts.
See other recent
news regarding:
Vietjet,
Hanoi,
Dong Hoi,
Vietnam.