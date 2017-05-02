TravelNewsAsia.com
Free Hotel in Doha with Qatar Airways’ Latest Stopover Promotion

Qatar Airways and the Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA) have launched a stopover promotion offering transit passengers the opportunity to discover Doha with free luxury hotel stays and complimentary transit visas.

The promotion is part of a broader campaign called +Qatar which looks to encourage all transit passengers to consider adding Qatar to their itinerary.

Throughout the summer, the national carrier, with the support of QTA, will give passengers the chance to add Doha to their vacation by taking advantage of a free one-night hotel stay from a selection of the country’s best four-and five-star hotels.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “Qatar Airways is more than just a national flag-carrier for Qatar; we are proudly patriotic and want to share Qatar’s many exciting attractions with our passengers from around the world. This exclusive initiative provides the opportunity to add an extra element to our passengers’ existing travel plans with a complimentary hotel stay in some of Doha’s finest hotels. We want to ensure that our passengers have a memorable experience every time they travel with Qatar Airways, and now, we’re going even further to make sure that we exceed their expectations.”

Passengers transiting through Doha can extend their stay to make the most of their journey taking in the sights of Doha with a completely free night courtesy of Qatar Airways and QTA or stay a little longer with a second night’s stay for a modest $50 booking fee. Passengers can choose from hotels such as The Four Seasons, Marriott Marquis, Radisson Blu and Oryx Rotana.

The free hotel accommodation, available throughout the summer, will offer passengers the opportunity to explore Doha and experience city tours, desert safari adventures or a dinner cruise aboard a traditional dhow, courtesy of Discover Qatar.

To be eligible for this offer, passengers must book their flight on Qatar Airways website, select ‘multi-city’ and choose the hotel once they receive their flight confirmation. The online transit visa application is also free and is eligible for those in transit between 5 and 96 hours.

 The deal is available for all Qatar Airways passengers, both Premium and Economy.

Chief Tourism Development Officer, Qatar Tourism Authority, Mr. Hassan Al-Ibrahim, said: “It was a great source of pride for all of us in Qatar when we launched the transit visa last November. We have already seen a surge in stopover passengers, with a 53%increase recorded in March 2017, compared to the same month last year. With the launch of +Qatar today, we aim to convert a larger portion of the 30 million passengers passing through Hamad International Airport into stopover visitors. We are delighted to make Qatar more accessible to people from around the world and invite them to discover our country, our cultural heritage and our natural treasures.”

