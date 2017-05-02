Free Hotel in Doha with Qatar Airways’ Latest Stopover Promotion

|
Qatar Airways and the Qatar Tourism Authority
(QTA) have launched a stopover promotion offering transit
passengers the opportunity to discover Doha with free luxury hotel
stays and complimentary transit visas.
The promotion is part of a broader campaign
called +Qatar which looks to encourage all transit passengers to
consider adding Qatar to their itinerary.
Throughout the
summer, the national carrier, with the support of QTA, will give
passengers the chance to add Doha to their vacation by taking
advantage of a free one-night hotel stay from a selection of the country’s best four-and
five-star hotels.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar
Al Baker, said, “Qatar Airways is more than just a national
flag-carrier for Qatar; we are proudly patriotic and want to share
Qatar’s many exciting attractions with our passengers from around
the world. This exclusive initiative provides the opportunity to
add an extra element to our passengers’ existing travel plans with
a complimentary hotel stay in some of Doha’s finest hotels. We
want to ensure that our passengers have a memorable experience every time they travel with Qatar Airways, and now, we’re going
even further to make sure that we exceed their expectations.”
Passengers transiting
through Doha can extend their stay to make the most of their
journey taking in the sights of Doha with a completely free night
courtesy of Qatar Airways and QTA or stay a little longer with a
second night’s stay for a modest $50 booking fee. Passengers can
choose from hotels such as The Four Seasons, Marriott Marquis,
Radisson Blu and Oryx Rotana.
The free hotel accommodation,
available throughout the summer, will offer passengers the
opportunity to explore Doha and experience city tours, desert
safari adventures or a dinner cruise aboard a traditional dhow,
courtesy
of Discover Qatar.
To be eligible for this offer,
passengers must book their flight on Qatar Airways website,
select ‘multi-city’ and choose the hotel once they receive their
flight confirmation. The online transit visa application is also
free and is eligible for those in transit between 5 and 96
hours.
The deal is available for all Qatar
Airways passengers, both Premium and Economy.
Chief Tourism Development Officer, Qatar Tourism Authority,
Mr. Hassan Al-Ibrahim, said: “It was a great source of pride for
all of us in Qatar when we launched the transit visa last
November. We have already seen a surge in stopover passengers,
with a 53%increase recorded in March 2017, compared to
the same month last year. With the launch of +Qatar today, we aim
to convert a larger portion of the 30 million passengers passing
through Hamad International Airport into stopover visitors. We are
delighted to make Qatar more accessible to people from around the
world and invite them to discover our country, our cultural
heritage and our natural treasures.”
